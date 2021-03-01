Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
Members include preeminent clinical and scientific thought leaders in oncology
NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced the formation
of an independent Scientific Advisory Board comprising leaders in the fields of immunotherapy, lung and skin cancers. The Scientific Advisory Board will work closely with Checkpoint leadership to
further develop Checkpoint's novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, including cosibelimab and CK-101.
"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a distinguished group of clinical and scientific leaders on the development of our pipeline products, including cosibelimab in our initial indications in skin and lung cancers, and CK-101 in lung cancer, as well as helping us identify new opportunities for development," said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. "These experts will be invaluable as Checkpoint continues to advance its mission of developing life-saving cancer treatments and we look forward to their contributions."
Members of the Checkpoint Scientific Advisory Board include:
Wayne A. Marasco, M.D., Ph.D. - Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Cancer Immunology and Virology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Marasco’s research group focuses on the treatment of emerging infectious diseases and cancer. To greatly expand the use of human monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of cancer, Dr. Marasco founded the National Foundation of Cancer Research Center for Therapeutic Antibody Engineering. Dr. Marasco serves as Chairman of the Checkpoint Scientific Advisory Board.
F. Stephen Hodi, Jr., M.D. - Director of the Melanoma Center and the Center for Immuno-Oncology at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Hodi’s research focuses on gene therapy, the development of immune therapies, and first into human studies for malignant melanoma. Dr. Hodi is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Melanoma Committee, the International Society for the Biological Therapy of cancer, and a founding member of the Society for Melanoma Research.
