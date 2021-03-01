Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Members include preeminent clinical and scientific thought leaders in oncology

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced the formation of an independent Scientific Advisory Board comprising leaders in the fields of immunotherapy, lung and skin cancers. The Scientific Advisory Board will work closely with Checkpoint leadership to further develop Checkpoint's novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, including cosibelimab and CK-101.



"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a distinguished group of clinical and scientific leaders on the development of our pipeline products, including cosibelimab in our initial indications in skin and lung cancers, and CK-101 in lung cancer, as well as helping us identify new opportunities for development," said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. "These experts will be invaluable as Checkpoint continues to advance its mission of developing life-saving cancer treatments and we look forward to their contributions."