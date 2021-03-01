 

Black Hills Corp. Provides Estimated Impact of Recent Cold Weather on its Utilities by State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today released additional details regarding the impacts from the extreme cold weather during February on its utility businesses and customers. During this extreme weather event, the company’s electric and natural gas systems performed remarkably and delivered energy safely and reliably to its customers.

In a Form 8-K filed recently, Black Hills indicated it incurred approximately $600 million of additional natural gas costs to meet customer demand through Feb. 24. The initial estimates of the incremental commodity costs to serve its natural gas and electric utilities’ customers during the recent cold weather are generally as follows:

Arkansas Gas $165 million
Colorado Gas $75 million
Iowa/Nebraska $190 million
Kansas Gas $100 million
Wyoming Gas $35 million
Total Gas Utilities $565 million
   
Colorado Electric $30 million
South Dakota Electric $15 million
Wyoming Electric $15 million
Total Electric Utilities $60 million

These incremental commodity costs for February are initial estimates and subject to true-up as final accounting for transactions and related activities are completed for February.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Hills Corp. Provides Estimated Impact of Recent Cold Weather on its Utilities by State RAPID CITY, S.D., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today released additional details regarding the impacts from the extreme cold weather during February on its utility businesses and customers. During this extreme …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Black Hills Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings and Reaffirms Guidance
09.02.21
Black Hills Corp. Reports Strong 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides Five-year Growth Outlook