Black Hills Corp. Provides Estimated Impact of Recent Cold Weather on its Utilities by State

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today released additional details regarding the impacts from the extreme cold weather during February on its utility businesses and customers. During this extreme weather event, the company’s electric and natural gas systems performed remarkably and delivered energy safely and reliably to its customers.

In a Form 8-K filed recently, Black Hills indicated it incurred approximately $600 million of additional natural gas costs to meet customer demand through Feb. 24. The initial estimates of the incremental commodity costs to serve its natural gas and electric utilities’ customers during the recent cold weather are generally as follows: