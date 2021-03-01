 

GTEC Repays Convertible Debt in Full

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Kelowna, BC, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has repaid its Unsecured Convertible Promissory Note (the “Note”) with Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (“Invictus”) in full.

The Note, which was amended on October 30, 2020 had a principal balance of approximately $2 million, which carried an annual interest rate of 10%. During the most recent 30-day period, the Company made a series of payments, which fully repaid the principal balance of the loan and all accrued interest.

The Company would like to reiterate its dedication to operate in a fiscally disciplined manner while building long-term shareholder value. The Company will continue evaluating opportunities to eliminate or reduce its debt, and to reduce operational expenses, while striving to increase its revenue and gross margins.


Retail Location – Divestment
The Company has also successfully completed the sale of its last remaining retail asset (the “Vancouver Store”). The Company completed an asset sale for total proceeds of $500,000, which was paid in cash upon the closing. The Company previously had a retail store strategy, where GTEC would own and operate retail locations across various Provinces. Following a strategic review, management concluded that the Company would not be able to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage in the retail cannabis space, competing against larger competitors with a stronger presence in the sector, who would ultimately be customers of GTEC’s recreational brands. Accordingly, the Company has divested of all its retail assets.


Non-Brokered Private Placement
At market close on Friday, February 5, 2021, the Company commenced a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4 million. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Common Share exercisable for a term of three-years from the closing of the Offering.

The Company filed for price reservation based on the closing price per Common Share of $0.245 on February 5, 2021 (which was the 52-week high for the Common Shares as of February 5, 2021). Commitments to subscribe in the Offering that were received on or before the close of markets on February 9, 2021, totaled $2.75 million. Further commitments were later received with demand significantly exceeding the $4 million, however as a result of the increase in the Company’s share price, the Company elected to close the book and not accept any further commitments. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the Company intends to close the initial $2.75 million that was committed prior to the increase of the Company’s share price.
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTEC Repays Convertible Debt in Full Kelowna, BC, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
GTEC to Extend Expiry of $0.90 Warrants and Announces Earnings Release Date