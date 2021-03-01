GTEC Repays Convertible Debt in Full

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The Company would like to reiterate its dedication to operate in a fiscally disciplined manner while building long-term shareholder value. The Company will continue evaluating opportunities to eliminate or reduce its debt, and to reduce operational expenses, while striving to increase its revenue and gross margins.The Company has also successfully completed the sale of its last remaining retail asset (the “”). The Company completed an asset sale for total proceeds of $500,000, which was paid in cash upon the closing. The Company previously had a retail store strategy, where GTEC would own and operate retail locations across various Provinces. Following a strategic review, management concluded that the Company would not be able to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage in the retail cannabis space, competing against larger competitors with a stronger presence in the sector, who would ultimately be customers of GTEC’s recreational brands. Accordingly, the Company has divested of all its retail assets.At market close on Friday, February 5, 2021, the Company commenced a non-brokered private placement (the “”) of units (each, a “”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4 million. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “”) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Common Share exercisable for a term of three-years from the closing of the Offering.The Company filed for price reservation based on the closing price per Common Share of $0.245 on February 5, 2021 (which was the 52-week high for the Common Shares as of February 5, 2021). Commitments to subscribe in the Offering that were received on or before the close of markets on February 9, 2021, totaled $2.75 million. Further commitments were later received with demand significantly exceeding the $4 million, however as a result of the increase in the Company’s share price, the Company elected to close the book and not accept any further commitments. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “”), the Company intends to close the initial $2.75 million that was committed prior to the increase of the Company’s share price.