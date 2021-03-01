 

IDEX Biometrics Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol “IDBA”

Oslo, Norway, March 1, 2021: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, will list and begin trading of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 75 ordinary shares of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the trading symbol “IDBA” as of market open today, March 1, 2021.

“The listing of our stock on the Nasdaq market represents a significant milestone in our growth as a publicly-traded company,” said Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX. “We believe this dual listing will increase our visibility in the U.S. marketplace, while also improving our visibility and liquidity with a broader base of prospective shareholders. This listing also strengthens our position to further enhance market awareness of our innovative biometric products and solutions. I would like to thank our employees, directors and partners for assisting IDEX in reaching this milestone.”

A registration statement was filed with the SEC to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the United States for ADSs. The Company has not registered any new issuance of securities and is not making any public offering of new shares or private placement of shares in connection with the listing on Nasdaq. The Company’s Ordinary Shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Oslo Børs.

IDEX has prepared a series of frequently asked questions (“FAQs”) shown below applicable to holders of shares traded on the OTCQB Market under the trading symbol “IDXAF” and the process for exchanging such shares for ADSs. For any further questions about the ADS exchange process, please contact the Company's ADS Depositary Bank, The Bank of New York Mellon at DRBrokerSolutions@bnymellon.com.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A prospectus describing the securities referenced herein may be obtained, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
25.02.21
IDEX Biometrics – Interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary result of 2020
25.02.21
Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics 24 February 2021
24.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ADSs to be Listed on Nasdaq as of 1 March
23.02.21
Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 23 February 2021
16.02.21
Disclosure of Holding in IDEX Biometrics 16 Feb 2021
16.02.21
Successful Completion of Private Placement of 83.2 million Shares, Raising NOK 229 million ($27.5 million) in IDEX Biometrics
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ASA - Contemplated Private Placement and Trading Update
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics' Sensors Featured in Digital RMB Hardware Wallet Trials by the Postal Savings Bank of China
12.02.21
China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics' Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology
08.02.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales

