Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR) Announces Record 2020 Revenue of $9,581,799, a Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue of 80% 

The Company expects to continue its growth pattern throughout the first quarter of 2021. Health concerns related to COVID-19 remains a primary reason for the uptick in private travel demand. As many first-time passengers discovered and enjoyed their new-found benefits of private jet travel, repeat customer bookings increased throughout 2020.

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company , announces an all-time revenue record of $9,581,799 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a year-over-year increase of 80%. JETR recorded $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 100% year-over-year. As predicted, the Company’s tremendous growth continues as the demand for private air travel increases, and not showing any signs of slowing down.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are proud to announce our all-time-record revenue in 2020, and our continued growth in the private jet industry. The demand for private jets has been tremendous and we expect that the demand will clearly continue. We look forward to working hard to grow our client base and we are primed and ready to serve our clients with all of their private travel needs.”

The Company hired a PCAOB auditing firm to audit its 2019 and 2020 financial records. Upon completion, these audited financial statements become a part of the Company’s plan to file a corporate registration statement with the US SEC . Once the registration statement becomes effective, the Company can pursue an up-listing of the Company's stock to OTCQB .

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company - https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j# .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

