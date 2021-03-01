Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio launches plan period 2021–2023 of the employee share savings plan

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation decided to launch a new plan period 2021–2023 of the employee share savings plan (ESS plan), established in 2020. A new plan period commences on April 1, 2021 and ends on August 31, 2023. The overall details of the new plan period are similar to the previous plan period. Approximately 120 employees have become Rovio shareholders through the ESS plan during plan period of 2020-2022.

The new plan period is offered to approximately 470 Rovio employees, excluding employees in China and United States and Hatch Entertainment. Participation in the ESS plan is voluntary. The savings period of plan period 2021–2023 commences on April 1, 2021 and ends on March 31, 2022. Participants may save a minimum of 2% and maximum of 8% of their salaries in the plan. The savings will be used for acquiring Rovio shares quarterly after the publication dates of the respective interim reports. Dividends paid for the shares will be reinvested in additional shares to be purchased from the market on the next potential acquisition date. As a reward for the commitment, Rovio grants the participating employees one free matching share (gross) for every two savings shares acquired with their savings, including the proportion to be paid in cash to cover applicable taxes and tax-related costs. The prerequisites for receiving the matching shares are continued employment and holding of savings shares until the end of the holding period ending on August 31, 2023. The matching shares are paid to the participating employees after the holding period.

The savings shares and matching shares in the plan period will be acquired by purchasing shares from the market. The total amount of all savings during the plan period may not exceed 2,400,000 euros. The Board of Directors will decide on potential following plan periods and their details separately.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

Media desk: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en