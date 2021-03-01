 

The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB FLES) Announces the Official Start of the Onboarding Process of Parts Resellers to their Multi-Vendor Digital Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com

LAS VEGAS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc’s. (OTCQB: FLES) wholly owned subsidiary, Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. announced today they have completed the technological achievement of allowing multiple vendors to begin the on-boarding process for AutoParts4Less.com.

“We are very proud of our technical team. They have worked tirelessly to complete the necessary programming for multi-vendor registration. This is a significant technological achievement”, stated Christopher Davenport, president and founder of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc.

Beginning today, Monday, March 1st, 5am west coast time, the onboarding portal will open. Automotive parts vendors will officially be able to start the onboarding process. Vendors will have the opportunity to feature their parts on the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor digital marketplace.

Vendors, which include sellers, resellers and manufactures of automotive parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, power sports, RV’s etc., can simply go to www.autoparts4less.com, click on the ‘Seller Onboarding Portal’ button and start the process by creating an account and then, after the approval process, begin loading their merchandise.

“We expect that autoparts4less.com marketplace will give potentially thousands of sellers and millions of buyers a one stop shop for all automotive parts across the entire automotive spectrum including: cars, trucks, heavy duty commercial vehicles, motorcycles, boats, UTV/ATV, snowmobile and Jet-skis,” reiterated Davenport.  

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:
Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

