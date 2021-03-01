Beginning today, Monday, March 1st, 5am west coast time, the onboarding portal will open. Automotive parts vendors will officially be able to start the onboarding process. Vendors will have the opportunity to feature their parts on the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor digital marketplace.

Vendors, which include sellers, resellers and manufactures of automotive parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, power sports, RV’s etc., can simply go to www.autoparts4less.com, click on the ‘Seller Onboarding Portal’ button and start the process by creating an account and then, after the approval process, begin loading their merchandise.

“We expect that autoparts4less.com marketplace will give potentially thousands of sellers and millions of buyers a one stop shop for all automotive parts across the entire automotive spectrum including: cars, trucks, heavy duty commercial vehicles, motorcycles, boats, UTV/ATV, snowmobile and Jet-skis,” reiterated Davenport.



About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com ) is now focused on launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021.



Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

