 

Herbalife Nutrition Further Strengthens Its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Three New Independent Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 14:55  |  82   |   |   

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (“Company”), a premier global nutrition company, today announced the appointment of three new independent members to its Board of Directors: Sophie L’Helias, Founder and President of LeaderXXchange, Kevin M. Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology and Don Mulligan, former Chief Financial Officer of General Mills.

The addition of Ms. L’Helias, Mr. Jones and Mr. Mulligan is part of an ongoing strategic effort to add additional leadership experience to Herbalife Nutrition’s Board of Directors to support the Company’s continued focus on driving future growth, enhancing its governance and creating additional shareholder value.

Board members Michael Montelongo and Margarita Paláu-Hernández have decided to step down from the Board at the expiration of their respective terms at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2021.

John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition said, “Michael and Maggie’s decisions to retire from the Board, combined with the recent departure of Icahn Enterprise’s designees, provided us with a unique opportunity to take a holistic look at the Board’s composition to ensure it meets the Company’s overall strategic needs and puts us in the strongest position to better ensure our continued growth and success. After an extensive search, we know we are adding three extremely qualified Board members who understand and appreciate the important role Herbalife Nutrition plays in the lives of millions of people each day."

Agwunobi noted, “Sophie is a visionary and passionate leader who has made a deep and indelible impact on businesses and organizations around the globe. Her expertise and trailblazing work in investor sentiment, governance and sustainability, coupled with her background in finance, will help guide the Company in elevating our value proposition to the global finance community as well as the public more broadly.”

“Whether it is through their extensive line of quality nutrition products or proven economic opportunity, Herbalife Nutrition’s mission is about empowering people and building strong communities," said Ms. L’Helias. “I support the Company’s commitment to integrating sustainability into their business strategy in order to drive long-term sustainable value and ultimately build a better world.”

Ms. L’Helias is an experienced and accomplished international business, corporate governance and ESG expert with deep knowledge of financial markets, ESG, corporate governance and investor sentiment. She is President of LeaderXXchange, a trusted advisory firm that develops value creating solutions through the integration of sustainability and diversity in strategy, leadership and investment. Ms. L’Helias is also the lead independent director of Kering, a global luxury group, and serves as non-executive director on the Board of Africa50, a development impact fund dedicated to improving infrastructure in Africa, Agence France-Locale, a community lending financial institution, and Echiquier Positive Impact and Climate Impact Europe funds. She is a Fellow at The Conference Board ESG Center in New York and serves on the Advisory Board of the Hawkamah Governance Institute in Dubai.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Further Strengthens Its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Three New Independent Members Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (“Company”), a premier global nutrition company, today announced the appointment of three new independent members to its Board of Directors: Sophie L’Helias, Founder and President of LeaderXXchange, Kevin M. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Herbalife Nutrition Reports Record-Breaking 2020 Net Sales with 14% Growth versus Prior Year; Raises 2021 Net Sales Guidance; Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
16.02.21
Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donate More Than $3 Million to Help Eradicate Hunger Around the Globe
09.02.21
Herbalife Nutrition to Present at CAGNY 2021 Virtual Conference
09.02.21
Auf den Trend aufspringen?: 20 % Plus mit Fleischersatz-Aktien …und was das mit Unilever und dem „Vegetarian Butcher“ zu tun hat - w:o TV!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
4
Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer