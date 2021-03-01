Herbalife Nutrition Further Strengthens Its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Three New Independent Members

The addition of Ms. L’Helias, Mr. Jones and Mr. Mulligan is part of an ongoing strategic effort to add additional leadership experience to Herbalife Nutrition’s Board of Directors to support the Company’s continued focus on driving future growth, enhancing its governance and creating additional shareholder value.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (“Company”), a premier global nutrition company, today announced the appointment of three new independent members to its Board of Directors: Sophie L’Helias, Founder and President of LeaderXXchange, Kevin M. Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology and Don Mulligan, former Chief Financial Officer of General Mills.

Board members Michael Montelongo and Margarita Paláu-Hernández have decided to step down from the Board at the expiration of their respective terms at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2021.

John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition said, “Michael and Maggie’s decisions to retire from the Board, combined with the recent departure of Icahn Enterprise’s designees, provided us with a unique opportunity to take a holistic look at the Board’s composition to ensure it meets the Company’s overall strategic needs and puts us in the strongest position to better ensure our continued growth and success. After an extensive search, we know we are adding three extremely qualified Board members who understand and appreciate the important role Herbalife Nutrition plays in the lives of millions of people each day."

Agwunobi noted, “Sophie is a visionary and passionate leader who has made a deep and indelible impact on businesses and organizations around the globe. Her expertise and trailblazing work in investor sentiment, governance and sustainability, coupled with her background in finance, will help guide the Company in elevating our value proposition to the global finance community as well as the public more broadly.”

“Whether it is through their extensive line of quality nutrition products or proven economic opportunity, Herbalife Nutrition’s mission is about empowering people and building strong communities," said Ms. L’Helias. “I support the Company’s commitment to integrating sustainability into their business strategy in order to drive long-term sustainable value and ultimately build a better world.”

Ms. L’Helias is an experienced and accomplished international business, corporate governance and ESG expert with deep knowledge of financial markets, ESG, corporate governance and investor sentiment. She is President of LeaderXXchange, a trusted advisory firm that develops value creating solutions through the integration of sustainability and diversity in strategy, leadership and investment. Ms. L’Helias is also the lead independent director of Kering, a global luxury group, and serves as non-executive director on the Board of Africa50, a development impact fund dedicated to improving infrastructure in Africa, Agence France-Locale, a community lending financial institution, and Echiquier Positive Impact and Climate Impact Europe funds. She is a Fellow at The Conference Board ESG Center in New York and serves on the Advisory Board of the Hawkamah Governance Institute in Dubai.