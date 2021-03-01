 

Vinythai Public Company Limited Selects Aspen Technology Software to Accelerate Digital Transformation, Reduce Failure and Improve Reliability

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Vinythai Public Company Limited (Vinythai), a petrochemical company based in Thailand, has selected Aspen Mtell software to achieve business sustainability via embedded artificial intelligence. The company plans to deploy the predictive and prescriptive maintenance software at its petrochemical plants in Rayong, Thailand to reduce failure and improve reliability.

Khun Apichart Kijjaroenvisal, Plant Manager, Vinythai, said: “In conjunction with Vinythai’s SMART factory, the company plans to deploy Aspen Mtell software to achieve operational excellence by saving cost and time. Aspen Mtell software will enable two of the company’s petrochemical plants, producing Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), to capitalize on embedded artificial intelligence and achieve greater productivity.”

Pramodkumar Lakhmapure, Area Sales Director, Aspen Technology, added: “In a fast-changing and volatile economy, businesses need to remain agile and operationally efficient. Customers need to accelerate their efforts in digital transformation by adopting the latest innovation. We are pleased that Vinythai has decided to partner with AspenTech in their journey to be a more sustainable business by pursuing efficiency and productivity.”

Aspen Mtell mines historical and real-time operational and maintenance data to discover the precise failure signatures that precede asset degradation and breakdowns, predict future failures and prescribe detailed actions to mitigate or solve problems via predictive and prescriptive maintenance.

About Aspen Technology
 Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

