 

Lixte Biotechnology Announces $4.19 Million Registered Direct Offering

East Setauket, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage drug discovery company developing pharmacologically active drugs for use in cancer treatment, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 1,133,102 shares of Lixte’s common stock, at a purchase price of $3.70 per share, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WestPark Capital, Inc. and WallachBeth Capital, LLC are acting as co-placement agents for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Lixte from this offering are expected to be approximately $4.19 million before deducting the placement agents’ fees and other offering expenses payable by Lixte. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general expenses including further development of its lead clinical compound LB-100.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Lixte pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252430) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 26, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on February 5, 2021. The offering of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or from: WestPark Capital, Inc. - Attention: Jason Stern, 1900 Avenue of the Stars, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90077 or by Email: syndicate@wpcapital.com or by telephone at (310) 203-2919.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering drugs for more effective treatments for many forms of cancer and other serious common diseases. A major driver of cancer is defects in the switches that turn the biochemical pathways in cells on and off. Most cancer research over the past 30 years has focused on the “on” switches because the “off” switches, especially the master “off” switch protein phosphatase (PP2A), were believed to cause intolerable toxicity in patients. Lixte has achieved a breakthrough with its novel, first-in-class lead compound, PP2A inhibitor LB-100, by demonstrating that it is readily tolerated in cancer patients at doses associated with anti-cancer activity. This innovative approach encourages cancer cells, weakened by chemo or other cancer therapies, to continue to replicate before repairing the damage, leading to the more efficient death and elimination of those cells from the body. Lixte has partnered with top medical institutions and leading academic research centers to advance the clinical development of its compounds. The LB-100 compound, of which there are no competitors known to Lixte, is currently being tested in three clinical studies with others in planning. www.lixte.com

24.02.21
Lixte Biotechnology to Present Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference