 

Conduent Announces Exclusive Partnership with Congruity360 to Bring End-to-End eDiscovery Platform to Corporate Legal Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:45  |  21   |   |   

Latest update to Conduent’s Viewpoint eDiscovery software features the integration of Congruity’s Hold360 solution, greater data preservation and translation capabilities and increased AI-enabled automation to streamline legal operations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced a new agreement with Congruity360 that will bring advanced functionality to Conduent’s Viewpoint eDiscovery software platform. With the integration of Congruity’s Hold360 technology into Viewpoint, corporate legal teams now have a unique, all-in-one solution to streamline the eDiscovery process and smoothly transition from identification and preservation to review and production of legal matters.

“Our partnership with Congruity360 represents a deep commitment to develop advanced legal and compliance technologies that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technology to meet the needs of senior legal leaders,” said Beth Fritts, General Manager, Legal, Compliance and Analytics Solutions, at Conduent. “The integration of Hold360, along with significant enhancements to the Viewpoint platform, gives corporate legal teams a complete eDiscovery workflow to help them quickly adapt to the new realities of global operations, shrinking budgets, and remote teams.”

In response to work-from-home mandates, general counsel and chief legal officers across a variety of industries have had to make significant adjustments to their operations, including rapid digitization of processes and remote workforce management, literally overnight. While digital transformation within the corporate legal field has accelerated, eight in 10 corporate legal departments entered 2021 still navigating the sudden shift to digital.

“Self-service software tools allow for the business user to implement all steps of a target workflow from cradle-to-grave. The Viewpoint and Hold360 integration does just that, enabling enterprise legal teams with a self-service eDiscovery platform that is streamlined, scalable, and defensible.” said John Sanchez, Head of Legal Technology of Congruity360.

The latest Conduent Viewpoint eDiscovery release includes new enhancements that enable greater digitization such as one-click data preservation across cloud and enterprise applications, including Google Suite and Office 365. In addition, Conduent’s unique visibility to over 30 billion attorney decisions have informed a range of new, AI-based capabilities to help simplify workflows and streamline legal operations, including:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conduent Announces Exclusive Partnership with Congruity360 to Bring End-to-End eDiscovery Platform to Corporate Legal Teams Latest update to Conduent’s Viewpoint eDiscovery software features the integration of Congruity’s Hold360 solution, greater data preservation and translation capabilities and increased AI-enabled automation to streamline legal operationsFLORHAM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Conduent von smart Europe GmbH als exklusiver Customer Engagement Provider sowohl für neue Produkte und Services als auch für die nächste E-Fahrzeuggeneration ausgewählt
25.02.21
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product and Service Range Including New Electric Car
18.02.21
Conduent Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.02.21
Conduent Selected by smart Europe GmbH as Exclusive Customer Experience Provider for New Product and Service Range Including New Electric Car
17.02.21
Conduent Transportation and Flowbird Selected to Equip Paris Ile-de-France Mobilités’ Buses and Trams with Next-Generation Onboard Ticketing Platform
16.02.21
Conduent Selected for National Procurement Contract to Provide Agencies with Medicaid Services
11.02.21
Conduent Teams up with Oracle to Optimize Its Infrastructure and Enhance Its Mission–Critical Solutions and Services
10.02.21
Conduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report
04.02.21
Conduent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
01.02.21
Conduent Issues Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure Framework