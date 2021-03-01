 

  Tresu Investment Holding A/S – new CFO

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                              ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  02.2021
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today announces that Jannie Tholstrup has taken over the position as CFO for the Tresu Group from Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, who has been interim CFO – as well as CEO – since 5th May 2020. 


Jannie Tholstrup has a Cand.merc.aud and started her carreer as auditor at KPMG. Prior to joining Tresu Jannie had the position as CFO in Dinex Group and prior to this as CFO in Power A/S. Jannie has a solid background in finance combined with strong leadership and a strategic mindset.



Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO


For further details, please contact:
CEO, Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, phone: +45 2341 5085
Chairman of the board, Jean Marc Lechene, phone: +33 679 98 09 50




