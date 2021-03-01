Greenliant Launches High Capacity 1TB microSD ArmourDrive(TM) Industrial Memory Cards

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Greenliant has expanded its ArmourDrive industrial memory card portfolio with the high reliability, high capacity microSD QX Series, available from 256GB to 1TB, and operating at wide temperatures (-25 to +85 degrees Celsius). See microSD ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SD-microSD.

High Capacity microSD ArmourDrive Industrial Memory Cards

Industrial microSD memory cards have become a popular storage medium for a broad range of applications, including dashcams and bodycams, data loggers, routers and switches, medical equipment and IIoT devices. Built with high quality, advanced 4-bit-per-cell (QLC) 3D NAND flash memory, microSD ArmourDrive QX Series products provide video, security, networking and industrial customers with cost effective, reliable and rugged removable data storage. UHS Speed Class 10 and SD Specification 6.10 compliant, microSD ArmourDrive QX Series cards reach up to 100/37 MB/s sequential read/write performance and are ideal for video recording at high definition resolution.

Benefits of QX Series microSD ArmourDrive memory cards include:

Wide Temperature: Operates between -25 and +85 degrees Celsius

Large Capacity: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

High Performance: Supports UHS I-104 ultra high bus speed mode

Energy Efficient: Active power consumption less than 400 mA; standby mode less than 1 mA

Rugged: Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating)

Reliable: Achieves more than 2 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

SMART Support: Monitors remaining useful product life

Availability

Greenliant will start sampling microSD ArmourDrive QX Series industrial memory cards at the end of March and expects to start production shipments in April of this year. For more information about QX Series products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

