CatalYm Announces Key Management and Board Changes

Dr. Manfred Ruediger steps down as Chief Executive Officer of CatalYm

Dr. John Haurum succeeds Dr. Holger Reithinger as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Munich, Germany, March 1, 2021 - CatalYm GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer immunotherapies, today announced changes to the management team and supervisory board. Dr. Manfred Ruediger stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of CatalYm with effect from 28 February 2021 to pursue new business opportunities. The company is in the process of recruiting a new CEO. In the meantime, Anne Burger, CFO of CatalYm, will take responsibility for the company as Managing Director.

Dr. Holger Reithinger is stepping down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the successful completion of the Series B financing round and the broadened investor consortium. As Partner of Forbion, he was one of the founding investors and fulfilled the role of Chairman and Supervisory Board member since the inception of CatalYm mid-2016. He is now handing over the position to Dr. John Haurum MD, as independent chairman.

Dr. Haurum has over 20 years' experience in the international biotech industry. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of F-star, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of novel bispecific antibodies, which entered multiple strategic collaborations including Denali and Merck KGaA under his leadership. Dr. Haurum is also serving on the boards of Agomab, Neophore, Storm Therapeutics, Synact and Synklino.

Since 2017, Dr. Ruediger has built an outstanding team at CatalYm and collaborated with the founder's team to establish that neutralizing GDF-15 is one of the key immune escape mechanisms in a broad range of tumor types and to develop the Company's lead molecule CTL-002 to clinical proof-of-concept. During his tenure, CatalYm raised over EUR 56 million, and the first patients were treated with CTL-002 in the clinical Phase I trial in late 2020.