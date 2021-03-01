Trust a Leader in Online School … North Carolina Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications for the 2021-2022 School Year

NCVA also offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, NCVA provides a personalized learning experience for every student.

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), a public charter school authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, is accepting enrollment applications for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. NCVA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“Fostering students’ love for learning is not a responsibility we take lightly,” said NCVA Head of School Lauren Acome. “I invite both new and returning families to explore the exciting resources and opportunities the online classroom can offer.”

NCVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. NCVA teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help NCVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing NCVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Throughout the school year, NCVA hosts virtual clubs that allow students to further explore shared interests together.

NCVA’s lottery application window will close at 5:00 p.m. on April 15, 2021. The lottery will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 23, 2021 online and in the administrative offices. Students not offered a seat during the lottery will be placed on a wait list for their grade level.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. For more information on NCVA, how to enroll and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit ncva.k12.com.

About North Carolina Virtual Academy

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time public school program that serves students in grades K-12. As an authorized public charter school in North Carolina, NCVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about NCVA, visit ncva.k12.com.

