 

Bank of Southern California Hires Chief Information Officer

01.03.2021   

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffery T. Hurtik as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. In this newly created position, he will lead the company’s technology strategy and vision regarding infrastructure and architecture, vendor selection, application development, and service management. Additionally, he will identify investment opportunities and introduce innovation, playing an integral role in the company’s growth and development through the delivery of best-in-class digital banking solutions.

The appointment of a Chief Information Officer is both timely and important. Mr. Hurtik will play a key role in executing the company’s aggressive growth strategy while addressing the changing technology expectations of the Bank’s clientele.

Mr. Hurtik is an accomplished technology leader with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, including building scalable technology infrastructures to support growing institutions. He has a proven history of providing IT strategy, leadership, and operation support, as an IT executive, to several California-based banking organizations. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer for Silvergate Bank. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Luther Burbank Savings Bank.

Mr. Hurtik earned a bachelor’s degree from Albion College, in Albion, Michigan.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to our executive leadership team as we continue to enhance our information technology infrastructure to support our impending growth,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO. “Jeff brings extensive experience in the financial services industry along with a long history of driving technology transformation at leading banking organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in executing our long-term technology vision and serving the needs of our clients and employees,” concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.



