 

Paul Fillbrook Joins Axis Insurance as Senior Underwriter for International Accident & Health

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Paul Fillbrook as a Senior Underwriter, International Accident & Health, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Fillbrook will be responsible for Accident and Health underwriting in the Personal Accident, Illness and Travel markets, with a specific focus on the Aviation and Marine industries. He is based in London and reports to Guy Bonwick, Head of International Accident and Health for AXIS Insurance.

“Paul is a highly respected A&H underwriter whose knowledge and technical underwriting expertise will help support the strategic growth of our international business,” said Mr. Bonwick. “His Accident and Health experience and collaboration with our Aviation and Marine underwriting teams will enable us to deliver better solutions that address the complex risks needs of clients at the intersection of these insurance markets.”

Mr. Fillbrook joins AXIS from Brit Insurance Group, where he was a Senior Underwriter for Accident and Health, focused on the Aviation and Marine industries. Prior, he was an Accident and Health Underwriter at AEGIS. Across more than 30 years of Accident and Health underwriting experience in the London market, he has also held underwriting positions at Broadgate, Reliance National, Groupama and Cigna Europe.

 AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

