Paul Fillbrook Joins Axis Insurance as Senior Underwriter for International Accident & Health

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Paul Fillbrook as a Senior Underwriter, International Accident & Health, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Fillbrook will be responsible for Accident and Health underwriting in the Personal Accident, Illness and Travel markets, with a specific focus on the Aviation and Marine industries. He is based in London and reports to Guy Bonwick, Head of International Accident and Health for AXIS Insurance.

“Paul is a highly respected A&H underwriter whose knowledge and technical underwriting expertise will help support the strategic growth of our international business,” said Mr. Bonwick. “His Accident and Health experience and collaboration with our Aviation and Marine underwriting teams will enable us to deliver better solutions that address the complex risks needs of clients at the intersection of these insurance markets.”