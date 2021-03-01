 

Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events, all to be held virtually. Details for each event are as follows (all times listed in MT):

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Dates:

 

Monday, March 1, 2021 (1:1s and Presentation)

 

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 (1:1s only)

Presentation Time:

 

2:15 p.m. MT Monday, March 1, 2021

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Virtual Conference

Date:

 

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Presentation Time:

 

7:10 a.m. MT

BTIG Security and Digital Engagement Forum

Date:

 

Friday, March 12, 2021

Presentation Time:

 

10:15 a.m. MT

For events with presentation times listed, each will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

Wertpapier


