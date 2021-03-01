Skechers Wins Ninth Footwear Plus Company of the Year Award

“After such an unprecedented 2020, it’s a great honor for Skechers to be recognized as Company of the Year,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We began the year at full throttle building on the growth of record sales in 2019. When faced with the pandemic, we were able to pivot quickly to navigate this difficult year. Key to this was developing fresh product that focused on the comfort consumers desired, doubling down on e-commerce when stores closed, and investing in our infrastructure to prepare for the future. This was only possible thanks to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of everyone in the Skechers organization.”

For the ninth time in the past 15 years, Skechers has been honored as Company of the Year by Footwear Plus . Along with the top honor for 2020, Skechers Kids received the Excellence in Children’s Design Award, the fourth such accolade from Footwear Plus that the Company has won for its popular kids’ styles.

Added Greenberg: “Skechers is a family brand that designs footwear to meet the needs and wants of people of all ages. We believe that developing shoes for the littlest of feet is just as important as for adults. Parents look to our boys’ and girls’ collections for durability, comfort, and quality in every pair, plus that signature fun factor that Skechers delivers best. In this year of remote learning, families turned to the brand they trust most, and we appreciate the acknowledgement of Skechers Kids with the Children’s Design Award for all our efforts.”

“Congratulations to Skechers on its Company of the Year and Children’s Design Plus Awards for 2020,” said Greg Dutter, editorial director of Footwear Plus, creators of the 22nd annual industry accolades recognizing excellence in design and retail. “Skechers was recognized because they were able to pivot, adapt and navigate a year that involved extensive business disruption due to the ongoing global pandemic. Their casual and comfortable collections were exactly what consumers wanted at just the right time. Plus, despite the challenges, Skechers continued to innovate on trend and in style with collaborations and exciting designs for kids.”

Skechers’ previous Footwear Plus awards include the Company of the Year Award in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, and 2019 and Plus Awards for Design Excellence in 2000 for Young Women’s Fashion; 2001 for Women’s Streetwear; 2002 for Kids’ Fashion; 2005 and 2006 for Men’s Streetwear; 2013 for the Running and Children’s categories; 2014 for Running Design; 2015 for Athleisure; and 2016 and 2019 for its Skechers Kids product.