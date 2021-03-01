 

Emerson Introduces Digital Maturity Tool to Help Companies Target Digital Transformation Priorities

Manufacturers seeking to leverage new digital technologies to transform their businesses can turn to Emerson’s new Digital Maturity Quick Index to self-assess their operations and identify opportunities that deliver the highest potential return on investment. Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) has created a new, free online tool that builds upon several well-established maturity models and Emerson’s long-standing experience consulting and partnering with clients on their digital transformation programs.

Emerson’s Digital Maturity Quick Index is an interactive diagnostic tool designed to help companies benchmark their competitiveness against industry peers. In addition, the tool will uncover their biggest potential areas for improvement and technology investments by analyzing the largest costs and key performance initiatives. The tool scores operational maturity across key domains including reliability, energy and environmental sustainability, production, safety, security, systems and data, and organizational effectiveness. Over the coming months, Emerson will continue to enhance the Digital Maturity Quick Index with a focus on sustainability, analytics and data management assessments.

“The companies with the most success tackling their challenges and seeing measurable performance improvements implement a thorough assessment to get an accurate picture of their digital readiness,” says Nathan Pettus, president, Emerson’s operational certainty solutions business. “Our new Digital Maturity Quick Index is a tool to help customers in their journey to execute a digital transformation roadmap that addresses specific challenges, is adaptable to dynamic market demands and provides the greatest return on investment.”

The Digital Maturity Quick Index operates using Emerson’s Digital Transformation Roadmap at its core with input supplemented from the industry recognized BioPhorum Digital Plant Maturity Model and the Smart Industry Readiness Index. The tool combines specific company financials and business objectives, allowing organizations to compare themselves against others in their industries and have a clear picture of where their digital transformation programs can have the greatest impact. From there, Emerson’s 100+ professional services consultants offer extensive domain expertise, experience and tools to help customers review their digital transformation objectives and develop and implement a multiyear roadmap.

For more information about the Digital Maturity Quick Index, go to: www.emerson.com/digitalmaturityindex

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Wertpapier


