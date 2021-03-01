 

Shambaugh & Son L.P. Provided Design-Build Services on Award-Winning Cheese Processing and Drying Plant

Shambaugh & Son L.P. (Shambaugh), a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc., designed and constructed this approximately 400,000 square foot cheese processing and whey drying facility for MWC, LLC (MWC).

MWC won the prestigious ProFood World Magazine’s 2021 Manufacturing Innovation Award, which recognizes food and beverage manufacturers that have completed projects demonstrating a high level of technology advancement and innovation in processing and packaging machinery. MWC is a joint venture comprised of Glanbia plc, Select Milk Producers, Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. This plant is the largest piece of a recent billion-dollar investment in the Michigan dairy industry.

“We knew from the start that this project would utilize some of the newest and most sophisticated technology the food-processing world has ever seen,” said Paul R. Meyers, Jr., P.E., President and CEO, Shambaugh. “We also knew it would utilize some of the largest food-processing equipment installed to date.”

Nationally recognized for providing true vertically integrated solutions as a single-source self-performing design-builder of complex food, beverage, and pharmaceutical processing facilities, Shambaugh modeled 100 percent of the project. Shambaugh integrated models from five major process vendors, subcontractors and sub-consultants, producing a federated model used in planning and through construction for a completely pre-planned installation.

This has been one of the most seamless builds that I have been part of,” said George Chappell, Vice President of Dairy Operations, Glanbia Nutritionals, “and I will give a lot of that credit to Shambaugh.”

MWC is one of the largest greenfield cheese and whey processing facilities built, receiving and processing 120 milk tankers each day. Over 340,000 cubic yards of imported fill, 800 tons of structural steel, 20,000 cubic yards of cast-in-place concrete, 2,100 precast elements, and over 50 miles of process piping, utility piping and electrical cable trays went into constructing this state-of-the-art dairy processing facility which will process 25 percent of the milk produced in Michigan.

“This is by far the largest, most complex precast building we have built to date. As a result of all the early thoughtful planning between our own engineers, our precast subcontractor, the five key process vendors, numerous subcontractors and the owner, the team was able to deliver a level of consistent quality that is hard to achieve in any industry,” stated Dan Ritzert, SVP, Shambaugh.

The MWC plant produces approximately 850,000 pounds of cheese in 40 and 640 lb. blocks each day and processes approximately 11,000 pounds of concentrated whey per hour, drying and packaging powders in 20kg and bulk bags.

“I think we have built one of the finest dairy plants in the world,” said Thomas Tench, Chief Operating Officer for Glanbia Nutritionals.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.



