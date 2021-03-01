 

Domo Invests for Growth, Welcoming New Executives to Lead Company’s Demand Engines

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has welcomed two new executives to support and accelerate its growth initiatives. Vita Shannon joins Domo from KPMG as vice president of partnerships and ecosystem, and Shelley Morrison joins from Accenture Interactive as Domo’s vice president of demand center.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Vita and Shelley and their global expertise in growth strategies and execution to our team,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “The need for speed in putting data to work has never been more important and I’m looking forward to building on our business momentum with the addition of these proven executives.”

Shannon brings years of experience in business development and partner strategy, most recently serving as the senior director of advisory services at KPMG. During her KPMG tenure, she managed the Ford relationship as well as two of the firm’s largest technology accounts. During that time, she was responsible for co-selling partnerships with global IT leaders such IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow. Prior to KPMG, she was at Oracle, where she led two of Oracle’s largest international co-sell and re-sell relationships.

“Data has always been a key part of driving strategy and action to transform business, and Domo’s modern BI platform stands apart for its ability to quickly deliver value directly to decision makers,” Shannon said. “Domo fills a critical gap in helping organizations modernize their existing data investments and I’m looking forward to bringing the value of Domo to a broader community through a strategic partner ecosystem.”

Morrison comes to Domo from Accenture Interactive where she established comprehensive demand programs for large B2B tech companies including Adobe, Amazon and SAP. Beyond her proficiency in demand engines, she’s also architected growth strategies that united internal marketing and sales efforts, and created and led large, high-performing teams that generated consistent double-digit revenue growth year over year.

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with Domo’s marketing and sales teams to take Domo’s demand engine to the next level,” Morrison said. “I’m confident that putting real-time data in the hands of everyone across an organization will help customers overcome some of the most complex business challenges faced today.”

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.



