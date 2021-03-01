 

Applications Open for the Fourth Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars

Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, announced today it is now accepting applications for its next program and is seeking startups from around the world that are developing innovations surrounding Connected Living, Next Gen Entertainment, Future of Work, and Personalized Experiences. Founders are encouraged to apply now through May 12, 2021 for this year’s program, which begins in August 2021.

The accelerator is part of Comcast NBCUniversal’s LIFT Labs, a comprehensive program that helps elevate startups through programming, mentorship from Comcast NBCUniversal leaders and partners, and educational resources designed to help entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses. Since its launch, 32 companies from around the world have completed the accelerator program, and 75% have secured pilots or agreements with a division or business unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. The LIFT Labs Accelerator specifically focuses on helping founders sharpen business models, understand product and market fit, gain valuable connections and insights, growth tactics and fundraising strategies. In our 2020 class, 80% of the companies had at least one founder who identifies as a Person of Color, and 45% of the companies had at least one founder who identifies as female.

“With the fourth class of the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, we will continue our company’s long-standing tradition of supporting startups on their journeys. Employees from across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky work directly with founders to provide mentorship and advice, and in turn we have the opportunity to learn from this next generation of innovators and problem solvers,” said Emily Waldorf, SVP, Growth Development, Comcast Cable. “The Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator has helped many startups build and grow successful businesses, while benefitting Comcast through collaboration and partnerships. We are excited to see what this next class will do.”

Applicants selected by Comcast NBCUniversal and Techstars will participate in a 13-week program followed by a Demo Day scheduled for November 2021. The startups will work directly with mentors and product experts from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s businesses, including the XFINITY teams; NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast stations; NBCUniversal cable networks; Sky; Universal Studios; Universal Theme Parks; DreamWorks Animation; Illumination; Comcast Business; Comcast Strategic Development; Comcast Spectacor; and LIFT Labs, as well as mentors from Techstars’ expansive network.

