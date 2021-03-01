Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX) or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Yang v. Trust for Advised Portfolios, Infinity Q Capital Management, LLC, No. 21-cv-1047. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit charges Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund’s registrant, issuer, investment advisor, and certain of its officers and trustees with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Infinity Q Investor Class shares or Institutional Class shares during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 26, 2021.

Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund is a mutual fund providing exposure to several strategies often referred to as “alternative” or “absolute return” strategies. Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund generally intends to have a low average correlation to the equity, fixed income, and credit markets. Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund’s portfolio includes swap instruments (the “Swaps”) for which Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund’s investment advisor calculates fair value using models provided by a third-party pricing vendor.