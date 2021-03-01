GigCapital2 Urges Stockholders to Vote Today in Favor of Extension Amendment

The easiest way for you to vote is by sending an email to dsullivan@mackenziepartners.com . (Phone number: Daniel M. Sullivan: Office 212 929-5940, mobile 516 650-5820). The email should state how you want to vote on the extension proposal and should contain your name/address . MacKenzie will process and forward to your proxy agent. After the vote has been received, a confirmation will be sent to you.

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, today announced that the Company sent a letter to stockholders urging them to vote FOR the extension amendment at the special meeting of stockholders to vote upon the extension amendment will be held virtually on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8:00 am Pacific Time.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Dear Stockholder:

We have previously sent you proxy material for the GigCapital2, Inc. special meeting to be held on March 8, 2021 to vote upon an extension amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. To ensure that your shares are counted, please take a moment right now and return the enclosed proxy card.

Your Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the extension amendment is in the best interests of GigCapital2, Inc. and its stockholders. Your Board of Directors recommends that you vote “FOR” the proposal.

In order to make it convenient for you to vote, we are enclosing a duplicate proxy card for your use. We have also made arrangements for you to be able to vote by telephone or internet, as well as by mail. Simply follow the instructions on the enclosed proxy card.

Please vote by telephone or internet today! Holders of 65% of all outstanding shares must vote in favor to approve the extension amendment. If you do not vote, your non-vote will have the same effect as a vote against the extension amendment. Remember - every share and every vote counts! You may also sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided. If you have any questions, please call our proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., at (800) 322-2885.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Avi S. Katz

Executive Chairman of the Board and Secretary

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and GigCapital2 requests the prompt submission of votes. GigCapital2 has made arrangements for stockholders to vote online, by telephone, or by mail, simply by following the instructions on their provided proxy card.