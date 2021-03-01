 

Cyclo Therapeutics Appoints Gerald F. Cox, MD, PhD as Acting Chief Medical Officer

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and Alzheimer’s Disease, today announced the appointment of Gerald F. Cox, MD, PhD as Acting Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Cox is an internationally renowned biotechnology executive with over 20 years of experience in drug development for rare diseases. Over the course of his career, he has made major contributions to more than 15 Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) and 6 orphan drug marketing authorizations for serious and life-threatening diseases that have generated over $5.0 billion in revenue. He brings with him extensive worldwide regulatory expertise, invaluable clinical acumen, and deep scientific insights.

“As we continue to advance our Trappsol Cyclo clinical development programs, we are incredibly pleased to have secured the interest of Dr. Cox. The expertise and guidance he can provide as we execute on our clinical and regulatory strategies to treat systemic and neurologic manifestations of Niemann-Pick Type C and Alzheimer’s Disease will be invaluable. We look forward leveraging Gerry’s breadth of knowledge and expertise to drive forward these programs as effectively and expeditiously as possible,” commented, N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics.

Dr. Cox is the founder of Gerald Cox Rare Care Consulting, LLC, where since 2018 he has been providing expert advice to small companies in all phases of clinical development for investigational rare disease drugs. From 2016-2018, Dr. Cox was the Chief Medical Officer of Editas Medicine, where he led the clinical development of CRISPR-based genome editing medicines to treat human diseases, including the first approved IND for a CRISPR-based medicine to be delivered in vivo that is designed to treat a genetic form of blindness called Leber congenital amaurosis type 10. Prior to Editas Medicine, Dr. Cox held increasingly senior roles at Genzyme (now Sanofi Genzyme) for over 15 years, advancing to Vice President of Rare Disease Clinical Development. While at Genzyme, he played an instrumental role in the global development and approval of treatments for several lysosomal storage disorders, including the enzyme replacement therapies Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis type I in 2003, Elaprase (idursulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis type II in Japan and the Asia Pacific region in 2007, and Cerezyme (imiglucerase) for a label expansion in Gaucher disease type 3 in Australia and China in 2016, as well as the substrate reduction therapy Cerdelga (eliglustat) for Gaucher disease type 1 in 2014. He also led the early clinical development of the enzyme replacement therapies Myozyme (alglucosidase alfa) for infantile Pompe disease, which was approved in 2006, and olipudase alfa for Niemann-Pick disease type B, which recently completed a successful Phase 3 study. Dr. Cox has been affiliated with Boston Children’s Hospital during his entire career, where he is a Part-time Staff Physician in Genetics. He is also an Instructor in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

