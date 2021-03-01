Tandem Diabetes Care Appoints Leading Artificial Pancreas Researcher Dr. Jordan Pinsker as Medical Director

Dr. Pinsker is a leading pediatric endocrinologist and prominent thought leader in artificial pancreas research. He joins Tandem from Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara, where he has served as the Director of Artificial Pancreas Technology since 2018. In his role at Sansum, he was a lead investigator in numerous clinical trials on automated insulin delivery systems, including Basal-IQ and Control-IQ technology.

“Dr. Pinsker brings extensive knowledge in patient care, diabetes epidemiology, and physician practice efficiency, in addition to sharing our passion for improving the lives of people with diabetes,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care. “We welcome him to Tandem’s management team as we work together to lead in insulin therapy management using our automated insulin delivery technology and flagship pumps.”

Joining us from the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara, California, Dr. Pinsker most recently served as director of automated insulin delivery studies. His work included studies sponsored by NIH, JDRF, and Helmsley Charitable Trust and investigator-initiated and industry-funded trials in collaboration with numerous partner sites around the world. His research has focused on testing algorithms used in closed-loop insulin delivery systems, clinical decision support systems, automated exercise detection and management in people with diabetes, improving the quality of continuous glucose monitoring devices, and using all of these technologies to advance the state of closed-loop insulin delivery. Previously, he was Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii. Dr. Pinsker served as a physician in the United States Army in both Active Duty and in the California Army National Guard for more than 20 years. He completed a combined seven-year BS/MD program with Union College and Albany Medical College in New York. Dr. Pinsker is board certified in Clinical Informatics, Pediatric Endocrinology and General Pediatrics.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. The t:slim X2 pump is capable of remote feature updates using a personal computer, and is the only automated insulin dosing device approved for children as young as six years old. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Basal-IQ, Control-IQ, and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005257/en/