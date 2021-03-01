 

iHeartMedia and SeeHer Team Up to Celebrate International Women’s Day With “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her Celebrating Women in Music”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, and SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, announced today the launch of “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music,” a celebration placing gender equality center stage. The first-ever special event will highlight three successful and influential artists in music with interviews from Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kelsea Ballerini during a live one-hour special that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET (available on demand through March 14).

The “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music” streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists – from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations. The special will share how these artists are using their music platform and social media presence to activate and encourage other women and will explore how although their experiences come from their lives in the music industry, the challenges they face are universal. “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music” will also feature footage and interviews with other top women artists.

To kick off the celebration, beginning March 1, iHeartMedia will launch an eight-day countdown to International Women’s Day across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio’s biggest podcasts.

The weeklong countdown will culminate March 8 when women will take over the mic on popular iHeartMedia radio shows and podcasts to have conversations about equality, inclusion, inspiration and what everyone can do to help get more women heard. That evening, from 5 - 6 p.m. local time, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App.

“iHeartMedia is excited to partner with SeeHer and their SeeHer Hear Her initiative to inspire us all with the stories of amazing women breaking new ground in Hip Hop, Pop and Country music,” said Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “This International Women’s Day it’s important that we are all reminded of what equality can sound like, as we come together to celebrate, inspire and support one another.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia and SeeHer Team Up to Celebrate International Women’s Day With “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her Celebrating Women in Music” In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, and SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, announced today the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
iHeartMedia, Inc. Reports Results for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
25.02.21
iHeartMedia Announces New Business Operating Structure
25.02.21
BIN: Black Information Network and The Ad Council Team up With BIN Founding Partners Bank of America, CVS Health, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon for “It’s Up To You” Vaccine Education Week
17.02.21
iHeartMedia, the #1 Podcast Publisher, to Acquire Triton Digital
09.02.21
iHeartMedia Announces Groundbreaking iHeart 3D Audio, Innovative New Slate of Podcasts Using Binaural Audio Technology
04.02.21
Paris Hilton and iHeartMedia Partner to Launch An Innovative, First-of-its-Kind Slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts and ‘PodPosts’