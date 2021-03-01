In celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, and SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in marketing, advertising, media and entertainment, announced today the launch of “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music,” a celebration placing gender equality center stage. The first-ever special event will highlight three successful and influential artists in music with interviews from Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kelsea Ballerini during a live one-hour special that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on March 8 at 8 p.m. ET (available on demand through March 14).

The “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music” streamed event will dive into the lives of these three leading female artists – from their girlhood dreams and the mentors who inspired them, to achieving those goals and becoming leaders and role models for future generations. The special will share how these artists are using their music platform and social media presence to activate and encourage other women and will explore how although their experiences come from their lives in the music industry, the challenges they face are universal. “iHeartRadio Presents SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women in Music” will also feature footage and interviews with other top women artists.

To kick off the celebration, beginning March 1, iHeartMedia will launch an eight-day countdown to International Women’s Day across 600 iHeartMedia broadcast stations in every format, on social media platforms and on iHeartRadio’s biggest podcasts.

The weeklong countdown will culminate March 8 when women will take over the mic on popular iHeartMedia radio shows and podcasts to have conversations about equality, inclusion, inspiration and what everyone can do to help get more women heard. That evening, from 5 - 6 p.m. local time, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations will also devote the hour to playing the biggest hits and new music from today’s female artists and offer special playlists on the iHeartRadio App.

“iHeartMedia is excited to partner with SeeHer and their SeeHer Hear Her initiative to inspire us all with the stories of amazing women breaking new ground in Hip Hop, Pop and Country music,” said Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “This International Women’s Day it’s important that we are all reminded of what equality can sound like, as we come together to celebrate, inspire and support one another.”