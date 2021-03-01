Boingo Wireless Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (“DAS”) and Wi-Fi provider that serves carriers, consumers, property owners and advertisers worldwide, today announced the Company's financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. In order to better align reportable segments with the growth drivers and strategic direction of the Company, Boingo restructured its business into five reportable and operating segments – Carrier Services, Military, Private Networks and Emerging Technologies, Multifamily and Legacy. Segment operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and the comparable 2019 period have been recast to reflect the new presentation as five reportable and operating segments.

“We were extremely focused on managing our expenses and improving profitability in 2020 which led to adjusted EBITDA of $83.5 million increasing 1.0% compared to 2019 despite the 10.0% decline in revenue,” commented Mike Finley, Chief Executive Officer, Boingo Wireless. “The headwinds resulting from COVID-19 accelerated the anticipated decline in our Legacy retail and advertising products as well as delayed progress on several projects into 2021. Despite these challenges, we did an incredible job maintaining velocity in the business in 2020. We signed a Tier 1 carrier to the Long Island Rail Road Atlantic Branch portion of the MTA project for DAS. In addition, we signed a Wi-Fi offloading contract with a Tier 1 carrier to begin to utilize Boingo’s Wi-Fi footprint.”

Mr. Finley concluded, “As announced this morning, we have agreed to be acquired by Digital Colony in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $854 million. Our team at Boingo will continue to execute our strategy with access to more capital and resources to expand our network and robust suite of products and services. Following a year-long formal strategic process through a once-in-a-century pandemic, we could not be more thrilled with the outcome which we believe maximizes value for our stockholders.”

Full Year 2020 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Revenue of $237.4 million decreased 10.0% compared to $263.8 million in 2019.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $(17.1) million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, compared to $(10.3) million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.5 million increased 1.0% compared to $82.6 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined below and is reconciled to net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most comparable measure under GAAP, in the schedule entitled “Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA.”

Net cash provided by operating activities of $72.5 million decreased 33.3% compared to $108.7 million in 2019.

Free cash flow was $(33.7) million compared to $(25.0) million in 2019. Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined below and is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable measure under GAAP, in the schedule entitled "Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows."

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $40.7 million at December 31, 2020, down from $54.6 million at September 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had no amounts outstanding and $150.0 million of remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Full Year 2020 Segment Results

Carrier Services

Revenue of $107.7 million decreased 7.0% compared to $115.8 million in 2019. Gross profit margin of 37.0% decreased 740 basis points compared to 44.4% in 2019. Income from operations of $19.7 million decreased 34.5% compared to $30.0 million in 2019.

Military

Revenue of $76.8 million increased 2.5% compared to $74.9 million in 2019. Gross profit margin of 76.2% increased 60 basis points compared to 75.6% in 2019. Income from operations of $24.0 million increased 15.9% compared to $20.7 million in 2019.

Private Networks and Emerging Technologies

Revenue of $2.2 million increased 10.4% compared to $2.0 million in 2019. Gross profit margin of 76.4% compared to a non-meaningful amount in 2019. Income from operations of $1.3 million decreased 35.5% compared to $2.0 million in 2019.

Multifamily

Revenue of $21.6 million decreased 13.8% compared to $25.0 million in 2019. Gross profit margin of 26.9% increased 520 basis points compared to 21.7% in 2019. Loss from operations of $(6.7) million decreased 7.4% compared to $(7.2) million in 2019.

Legacy

Revenue of $29.1 million decreased 36.7% compared to $46.1 million in 2019. Gross profit margin of 57.5% decreased 480 basis points compared to 62.3% in 2019. Income from operations was essentially breakeven compared to $5.6 million in 2019.

Business Highlights

The Company announced it has signed an agreement with a Tier 1 carrier to join the Long Island Rail Road (“LIRR”) Atlantic Branch portion of the MTA project in New York. The MTA agreements to design, build, operate and maintain wireless services for the LIRR Atlantic Branch and Grand Central Terminal East Side Access facility represent the largest DAS deployments in the Company’s history.

The Company signed a Wi-Fi offloading agreement with a Tier 1 carrier. Beginning in November 2020, this carrier’s customers have begun to utilize Boingo’s high-speed Wi-Fi networks via carrier offloading at one airport with more airports expected to launch during 2021.

Boingo has been selected to build and operate a carrier grade Wi-Fi 6 network at Rockefeller Center, New York City’s landmark property spanning 22 acres in Midtown Manhattan.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a total of 74 DAS venues live comprised of 41,200 DAS nodes and an additional 11,500 nodes in backlog. This compares to 73 venues live comprised of 38,100 nodes as of December 31, 2019.

Acquisition by Digital Colony

On March 1, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by Boingo’s Board of Directors, Digital Colony will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Boingo common stock for $14.00 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at approximately $854 million, including the assumption of approximately $199 million of Boingo’s net debt obligations. The offer price represents a 23% premium to Boingo’s closing price of $11.40 on February 26, 2021.

In connection with the proposed transaction, Boingo has canceled its conference call to discuss the Company’s full year 2020 results, previously scheduled for March 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020 on March 1, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Boingo Wireless’ financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boingo Wireless provides Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as supplemental measures of its performance.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss attributable to common stockholders plus depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense (benefit), interest expense and amortization of debt discount, interest income and other expense, net, non-controlling interests, and excludes charges or gains that are nonrecurring, infrequent, or unusual. Boingo Wireless believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating its operating performance. Boingo's management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and other operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of the Company's performance for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net loss attributable to common stockholders, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 excludes transaction costs and litigation loss contingencies because they represent non-recurring charges and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the Company’s business operations.

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. Boingo Wireless believes that free cash flow provides investors with additional useful information to measure operating liquidity because it reflects the amount of cash generated by the Company's operations after the purchases of property and equipment that can be used for strategic opportunities. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 237,416 $ 263,790 Cost of sales 114,784 119,613 Gross profit 122,632 144,177 Selling, general and administrative expenses 127,461 143,310 Amortization of intangible assets 4,288 4,571 Loss from operations (9,117 ) (3,704 ) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount (9,004 ) (8,618 ) Interest income and other expense, net 538 2,017 Loss before income taxes (17,583 ) (10,305 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (157 ) 28 Net loss (17,740 ) (10,277 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (647 ) 19 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,093 ) $ (10,296 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.38 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 44,440 43,977 Diluted 44,440 43,977

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,111 $ 40,401 Marketable securities 4,565 40,214 Accounts receivable, net 27,716 33,350 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,388 8,235 Total current assets 76,780 122,200 Property and equipment, net 406,328 380,243 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,876 15,196 Goodwill 58,579 58,579 Intangible assets, net 10,652 14,940 Other assets 11,264 9,309 Total assets $ 576,479 $ 600,467 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,489 $ 24,298 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,984 65,152 Deferred revenue 65,292 61,229 Current portion of operating leases 2,632 2,695 Current portion of long-term debt 778 778 Current portion of finance leases 573 2,721 Current portion of notes payable 95 1,527 Total current liabilities 147,843 158,400 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 159,462 166,660 Long-term portion of operating leases 14,487 17,357 Long-term debt 171,695 162,708 Long-term portion of finance leases — 572 Long-term portion of notes payable — 95 Deferred tax liabilities 984 993 Other liabilities 87 201 Total liabilities 494,558 506,986 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 44,631 and 44,224 shares issued and outstanding for 2020 and 2019, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 241,868 234,638 Accumulated deficit (158,066 ) (140,973 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,279 ) (1,426 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 81,527 92,243 Non-controlling interests 394 1,238 Total stockholders’ equity 81,921 93,481 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 576,479 $ 600,467

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,740 ) $ (10,277 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 78,313 70,862 Amortization of intangible assets 4,288 4,571 Impairment loss, loss on disposal of fixed assets and intangible assets held for sale, net, and other 77 440 Stock-based compensation 7,606 8,596 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount, net of amounts capitalized 8,173 8,412 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,320 2,350 Gains and amortization of premiums/discounts for marketable securities (4 ) (609 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (961 ) Bad debt expense 28 181 Change in deferred income taxes (9 ) (80 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,289 9,184 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,744 ) 1,233 Accounts payable (1,693 ) 426 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,290 ) 7,054 Deferred revenue (3,134 ) 10,301 Operating lease liabilities (2,932 ) (2,973 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,548 108,710 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (15,032 ) (81,177 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 50,665 41,593 Purchases of property and equipment (106,262 ) (133,696 ) Net cash used in investing activities (70,629 ) (173,280 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt issuance costs — (1,815 ) Proceeds from credit facility 100,000 3,500 Principal payments on credit facility (100,778 ) (778 ) Payments of acquisition related consideration — (3,027 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 708 470 Repurchase of common stock for retirement — (747 ) Payments of finance leases and notes payable (4,247 ) (6,608 ) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units (1,730 ) (34,420 ) Payments to non-controlling interest (262 ) (1,003 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,309 ) (44,428 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 100 (13 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,290 ) (109,011 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 40,401 149,412 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 36,111 $ 40,401 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 853 $ 154 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 287 $ (20 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment costs included in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 35,125 $ 39,037 Capitalized stock-based compensation included in property and equipment costs $ 645 $ 860 Financed sale of intangible assets held for sale $ 217 $ 290

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17,093 ) $ (10,296 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 78,313 70,862 Stock-based compensation expense 7,606 8,596 Amortization of intangible assets 4,288 4,571 Income tax expense (benefit) 157 (28 ) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 9,004 8,618 Interest income and other expense, net (538 ) (2,017 ) Non-controlling interests (647 ) 19 Restructuring charges — 2,298 Transaction costs 1,270 — Litigation loss contingencies 1,100 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,460 $ 82,623

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,548 $ 108,710 Purchases of property and equipment (106,262 ) (133,696 ) Free cash flows $ (33,714 ) $ (24,986 )

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Segment Results of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Carrier services $ 107,746 $ 115,806 Military 76,753 74,911 Multifamily 21,567 25,008 Legacy 29,134 46,058 Private networks and emerging technologies 2,216 2,007 Total revenue $ 237,416 $ 263,790 Cost of sales: Carrier services $ 67,867 $ 64,340 Military 18,252 18,299 Multifamily 15,756 19,569 Legacy 12,385 17,361 Private networks and emerging technologies 524 44 Total cost of sales $ 114,784 $ 119,613 Gross profit: Carrier services 37.0 % 44.4 % Military 76.2 75.6 Multifamily 26.9 21.7 Legacy 57.5 62.3 Private networks and emerging technologies 76.4 97.8 Total gross profit 51.7 % 54.7 % Income (loss) from operations: Carrier services $ 19,671 $ 30,043 Military 24,027 20,736 Multifamily (6,690 ) (7,225 ) Legacy 42 5,616 Private networks and emerging technologies 1,266 1,963 Unallocated overhead costs (47,433 ) (54,837 ) Total loss from operations $ (9,117 ) $ (3,704 )

Boingo Wireless, Inc. Key Business Metrics (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 Key business metrics: DAS nodes(1) 41.2 38.1 DAS nodes in backlog(2) 11.5 11.7 Subscribers—military(3) 128 133

(1) This metric represents the number of active DAS nodes as of the end of the period. A DAS node is a single communications endpoint, typically an antenna, which transmits or receives radio frequency signals wirelessly. This measure is an indicator of the reach of the Company’s DAS network. (2) This metric represents the number of DAS nodes under contract but not yet active as of the end of the period. (3) This metric represents the number of paying customers who are on a month-to-month subscription plan at a given period end.

