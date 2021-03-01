 

First Trust Acquires Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG), Expanding its Lineup of Target Outcome Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust” or “FTA”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that the reorganization of Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (the “Target Fund”), an index based exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), managed by Cboe Vest Financial LLC, into FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (the “Acquiring Fund” or “KNG”), an index based ETF managed by FTA, was completed prior to the open of the Cboe BZX Exchange on March 1, 2021. The Target Fund originally launched by Cboe Vest in March 2018, is First Trust’s latest addition to their growing suite of Target Outcome ETFs, with over $1.6B in total net assets for the product line as of January 29, 2021.

Shareholders of the Target Fund approved the Target Fund’s reorganization into the Acquiring Fund at a Special Meeting of Shareholders on February 17, 2021. The reorganization was approved by the Board of Trustees of the Target Fund on October 7, 2020 and the Board of Trustees of the Acquiring Fund on October 19, 2020.

In the reorganization, the assets of the Target Fund were transferred to, and the liabilities of the Target Fund were assumed by, the Acquiring Fund. The shareholders of the Target Fund received shares of the Acquiring Fund with a value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the shares of the Target Fund held by them.

“In the past, equity investors who were seeking income had to choose between high dividend payers--which have historically delivered lower total returns with higher volatility, or dividend growers--which have historically delivered higher total returns but with lower dividend yields. We designed KNG with this dilemma in mind, targeting a level of income similar to that of high dividend payers, but with the potential for total returns and lower volatility expected of high-quality dividend growers,” said Karan Sood, CEO of Cboe Vest.

The Acquiring Fund is an index-based ETF that seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Monthly Series (the “Index”). The Acquiring Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its total assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and call options that comprise the Index. The Index’s primary goal is to generate an annualized level of income from stock dividends and option premiums that is approximately 3% over the annual divided yield of the S&P 500 Index and has a secondary goal of generating price returns that are proportional to the price returns of the S&P 500 Index.

Seite 1 von 5


