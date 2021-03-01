 

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase Order for Biodiesel Nano Reactor System in South America

CHATSWORTH, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that Desmet Ballestra Group, CVAT’s strategic partner since 2010, has completed a sale agreement for Nano Reactor  system with a bio-diesel refinery in South America and the Company anticipates to receive revenue of approximately $190,000 thousand dollars.

Technology Overview:

As an add-on to existing neutralization and pretreatment where Company’s patented technology is able to reduce oil losses, the amount of caustic and acid required for neutralization. CVAT’s Biodiesel Nano Reactor is designed to use various feedstocks such as soy oil, canola oil, palm oil and tallow. Desmet Ballestra has developed an esterification technology enabling to process a wide range of high acidity feedstock, such as fatty acids distillate and acid olein's with desalted concentrated glycerol obtaining a neutral esterified oil suitable for biodiesel production, simultaneously, it allows to combine and use the lowest cost feedstock available to be processed through Biodiesel Nano Reactor. The quality of the biodiesel produced from low-grade feedstock utilizing Biodiesel Nano Reactor was found to be superior to the quality of biodiesel being produced utilizing conventional methods and technologies.

“This purchase order marks our Company’s second biodiesel system sale in South America and the aggregated value for this installation is approximately $190,000,” said COO/CFO Neil Voloshin. “Our Nano Reactor system provides the biodiesel processing industry with an innovative technology that allows producers in the region to benefit from use of multiple feedstocks, higher yields and improved productivity. We feel this second purchase order indicates the growing acceptance of our unique technology in South America and provides our Company with great business opportunities going forward.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

