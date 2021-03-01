Mondelēz International Calls for Redemption of 1.000% Notes due 2022, 1.625% Notes Due 2023, 2.125% Notes due 2023 and 4.000% Notes due 2024

CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) (“Mondelēz International” or the “Company”) today called for redemption the entire €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.000% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 609207AD7 / ISIN No. XS1197269647) (the “1.000% Notes”), the entire €700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.625% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 609207AJ4 / ISIN No. XS1346872580) (the “1.625% Notes”), and the entire $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.125% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 609207AS4 / ISIN No. US609207AS49) (the “2.125% Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of March 6, 2015 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “2015 Base Indenture”), by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of March 6, 2015, the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of January 21, 2016, and the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of April 13, 2020, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the 2015 Base Indenture.

The Company also called for redemption of the remaining $492,460,000 outstanding amount of the $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.000% Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 609207AB1 / ISIN No. US609207AB14) (the “4.000% Notes” and, together with the 1.000% Notes, the 1.625% Notes and the 2.125% Notes, the “Notes”), which were issued pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of October 17, 2001 (as supplemented and amended from time to time, the “2001 Base Indenture”), by and between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (as successor to The Bank of New York, as successor to The Chase Manhattan Bank), as trustee, as supplemented by the Officers’ Certificate of the Company, dated as of January 16, 2014, issued pursuant to Section 301 of the 2001 Base Indenture.

The Notes will be redeemed on March 31, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The 1.000% Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the 1.000% Notes to be redeemed or (2) the sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments (as defined in the 1.000% Notes) discounted to the Redemption Date, on an annual basis (ACTUAL/Actual (ICMA)) (as defined in the 1.000% Notes) at a rate equal to the applicable Treasury Rate (as defined in the 1.000% Notes) plus 15 basis points, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.