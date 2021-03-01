HUMBL, Inc. Announces Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Tickeri, Inc.

Founded by Juan Luis Gonzalez and Javier Gonzalez, the company has spent the last decade working with popular artists such as Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, El Alfa, Kany Garcia, Lali, La Gente de Zona, among others; as well as significant brands such as Heineken, Boost Mobile and The Fillmore.

San Diego, CA,, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (“HUMBL”) (OTCMARKETS: TSNPD) announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Tickeri, Inc. (“Tickeri”) in a debt and stock transaction totaling $20,000,000 (USD). Tickeri is a leading ticketing, live events and box office SaaS platform featuring Latin events and artists throughout the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean corridor.

During 2019, Tickeri sold over one million tickets for a total of $30 million in combined online and offline face value ticketing volume. The company has experienced 30% year-over-year transaction volume revenue growth in non-COVID-19 years, since its founding in 2011.

Tickeri is one of the few ticketing companies to focus on the Latin market, with advanced features such as real time reporting, analytics, box office tools, and a digital marketing platform, serving over 5,000 locations and operators in the Americas.

“We believe Tickeri can be a great catalyst for the HUMBL model of contextual commerce by region. The Latino markets we serve are historically underrepresented in digital commerce, and to combine the Tickeri platform with other core HUMBL functionalities, such as remittances and contactless digital payments, is an exciting opportunity for us to better serve our customer markets together in the future,” said Javier Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CTO of Tickeri, who will be taking on a similar technology role at HUMBL.

HUMBL plans to rapidly integrate key Tickeri features into the HUMBL mobile application and web platform and will keep the Tickeri brand operating in its own capacity within the Latin markets, while utilizing Tickeri’s core technologies to pursue ticketing contracts in other regions.

“We are so excited to bring our love of music, concerts, and events to the HUMBL Familia. Our alignment with HUMBL provides our community with the tools and services they need to seamlessly transition from a cash to digital economy to enjoy their favorite artists. Latin music continues to be a force in pop culture in the United States and globally, and we’re excited to continue aiding it’s expansion alongside HUMBL,” said Juan Luis Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO of Tickeri.