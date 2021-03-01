 

HUMBL, Inc. Announces Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Tickeri, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 15:07  |  58   |   |   

San Diego, CA,, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (“HUMBL”) (OTCMARKETS: TSNPD) announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Tickeri, Inc. (“Tickeri”) in a debt and stock transaction totaling $20,000,000 (USD). Tickeri is a leading ticketing, live events and box office SaaS platform featuring Latin events and artists throughout the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean corridor.

Founded by Juan Luis Gonzalez and Javier Gonzalez, the company has spent the last decade working with popular artists such as Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, El Alfa, Kany Garcia, Lali, La Gente de Zona, among others; as well as significant brands such as Heineken, Boost Mobile and The Fillmore.

During 2019, Tickeri sold over one million tickets for a total of $30 million in combined online and offline face value ticketing volume. The company has experienced 30% year-over-year transaction volume revenue growth in non-COVID-19 years, since its founding in 2011.

Tickeri is one of the few ticketing companies to focus on the Latin market, with advanced features such as real time reporting, analytics, box office tools, and a digital marketing platform, serving over 5,000 locations and operators in the Americas.

“We believe Tickeri can be a great catalyst for the HUMBL model of contextual commerce by region. The Latino markets we serve are historically underrepresented in digital commerce, and to combine the Tickeri platform with other core HUMBL functionalities, such as remittances and contactless digital payments, is an exciting opportunity for us to better serve our customer markets together in the future,” said Javier Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CTO of Tickeri, who will be taking on a similar technology role at HUMBL.

HUMBL plans to rapidly integrate key Tickeri features into the HUMBL mobile application and web platform and will keep the Tickeri brand operating in its own capacity within the Latin markets, while utilizing Tickeri’s core technologies to pursue ticketing contracts in other regions.

“We are so excited to bring our love of music, concerts, and events to the HUMBL Familia. Our alignment with HUMBL provides our community with the tools and services they need to seamlessly transition from a cash to digital economy to enjoy their favorite artists. Latin music continues to be a force in pop culture in the United States and globally, and we’re excited to continue aiding it’s expansion alongside HUMBL,” said Juan Luis Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO of Tickeri.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUMBL, Inc. Announces Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Tickeri, Inc. San Diego, CA,, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HUMBL, Inc. (“HUMBL”) (OTCMARKETS: TSNPD) announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Tickeri, Inc. (“Tickeri”) in a debt and stock transaction totaling $20,000,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
HUMBL, Inc. Announces Shareholder Conference Call to Take Place Today
02.02.21
HUMBL Financial Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries