 

Virtu’s RFQ-hub Announces Record-Setting ESG Derivatives Trades

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 15:01  |  23   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of workflow technology and analytics, today announced that RFQ-hub, Virtu’s bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform, recently facilitated two record-setting trades in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) options. The first, initiated on 9 February, was for 10,000 ESG option contracts of S&P 500 ESG Index with a value of nearly US$332M. The second, occurred on 11 February for 100,000 ESG option contracts of STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X Index with a value of €1.5B (US$1.67B).

Attracted by RFQ-hub’s transparency, operational efficiency, audit trail and embedded analytics, Asset Managers are increasingly relying on the platform to negotiate trades related to ESG instruments.

“Virtu is committed to helping our clients build more efficient trading workflows,” said David Angel, Head of Continental Europe, Virtu Financial. “These trades, together with a series of new infrastructure and GUI’s and expanded instrument coverage initiatives—such as the recent launch of a new Swaptions module—help confirm RFQ-hub’s position as a leading platform for supporting electronic derivatives trading.”

RFQ-hub brings asset managers and market makers together online to help electronically deliver aggregated and competitive liquidity, streamline workflow and improve pricing, with a focus on equity and fixed income listed and OTC derivatives, structured products and ETFs.

For more information about Virtu’s workflow technology platforms and other execution tools, please visit our client solutions page at www.virtu.com or contact us at info@virtu.com.

About RFQ-hub
Virtu’s electronic bilateral request-for-quote (RFQ) platform for listed and OTC securities centralizes best price discovery by connecting buy-side trading desks and portfolio managers with their liquidity providers. Integrated and detailed metrics provide insight and audit reporting for regulatory and compliance obligations.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.  Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities.  In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:  
Investor Relations                         Media Relations
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA       Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com         media@virtu.com 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtu’s RFQ-hub Announces Record-Setting ESG Derivatives Trades NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of workflow technology and analytics, today announced that RFQ-hub, Virtu’s bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Participate in Interview on Market Structure Trends with Bloomberg’s Larry Tabb on February 23, 2021
11.02.21
Virtu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results