 

STMicroelectronics Speeds Smart Devices to Market with Extra Software for Microsoft Azure RTOS Projects on STM32 MCUs

STMicroelectronics Speeds Smart Devices to Market with Extra Software
for Microsoft Azure RTOS Projects on STM32 MCUs

Fully integrated within STM32Cube ecosystem, software expansion packs build on recently announced joint initiative with Microsoft
                  

Geneva, March 1, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is strengthening support for the next generation of smart connected devices powered by Microsoft Azure RTOS, by releasing the first in a series of richly featured STM32Cube Expansion Packages for product design teams.

ST and Microsoft announced seamless access to the Azure RTOS suite through ST’s STM32Cube* ecosystem in 2020. Building on that initiative, the new software packs provide additional code examples that help overcome common engineering challenges to accelerate time to market. Royalty free, developers can use and customize the examples out of the box.

The STM32 ecosystem is independently recognized as an industry-leading ecosystem for embedded development and we continue to add new software and tools that deliver high value for customers’ projects,” said Ricardo de Sa Earp, Group Vice President, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “With the latest STM32Cube Expansion Packages, our customers can be sure of achieving the fastest route to market when creating new products running Azure RTOS.”

The first expansion pack, X-CUBE-AZRTOS-H7, gives a head-start to projects targeted at using ST’s STM32H7 microcontrollers (MCUs), the highest performing series in the STM32 MCU family. ST will release similar packs for other STM32 MCUs over the course of 2021.

The STM32H7 series contains over 100 single-core and dual-core variants, delivering processing performance up to the industry’s highest benchmark scores for MCUs based on Arm Cortex-M processors, with powerful graphics-handling capabilities and hardware-based cyber-security.

X-CUBE-AZRTOS-H7 is available now to download, free of charge, at http://www.st.com/x-cube-azrtos-h7

  

Further Technical Information
The STM32 ecosystem provides resources to aid embedded software and hardware development. STM32Cube software packs and tools include the powerful STM32CubeMX configuration tool, STM32CubeIDE integrated development environment, STM32Cube MCU Packages for specific MCUs, and targeted STM32Cube Expansion Packages. The extensive selection of hardware to aid prototyping includes economical STM32 Nucleo boards, easy-to-use Discovery Kits, and fully featured evaluation boards.

