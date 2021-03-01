 

BTCS Drives Near-Term Revenue Growth by Expanding its Ethereum 2.0 Staking Operation to 100 Nodes

With BTCS staking 3,200 ETH valued at near $5 Million, 2Q21 revenues will benefit.

Silver Spring, MD, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireBTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced the expansion of its transaction verification services operation on ethereum 2.0 to 100 nodes. 

An early pioneer in blockchain technology, BTCS in 2014 was the first U.S. public company to mine bitcoin. Then, in 2017, BTCS created a first of its kind digital asset treasury strategy which is now being widely employed by companies such as Tesla, Square, and MicroStrategy. Now, BTCS is the first U.S. public company to run validator nodes on ethereum 2.0. We see this strategy as driving strong near-term revenue growth with the added benefit of being more profitable than traditional bitcoin mining while also enabling additional future revenue-generating services.  

“Over seven years as a public company, BTCS has been on the cutting edge of the blockchain technology sector,” said Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. “Now we have a balance sheet with over $2.8 million in cash and approximately $9 million in crypto-currencies to execute on our vision.”

“Our transaction verification services operation should drive strong near-term revenue growth,” continued Allen. “We believe in the future of ‘smart-crypto’ and see ethereum, which is transitioning to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, as the flagship of smart-crypto blockchains. Less resource intensive than proof-of-work verification services, proof-of-stake validation provides attractive economics. Our goal is to build a growing network of BTCS actively operated validators, ultimately positioning us to offer additional services in the future.”

To facilitate its transaction verification services operation BTCS has entered into a service agreement with Launchnodes, a leading provider of beacon and validator nodes for ethereum 2.0. As part of the agreement Launchnodes has agreed to not offer services to certain competitors.  Jaydeep Korde, Launchnodes’ founder and CEO, said,“We are excited to work with BTCS on their first 100 validators and to be a valuable partner in their ongoing growth.” 

