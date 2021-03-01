 

Zoom Announces EdInnovation Award Recipients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021   

Six Education-Focused Nonprofits Around the Globe to Receive EdInnovation Award, Grant Support from Zoom

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the recipients of its EdInnovation Awards.

Six recipients––Cambiar Education, Center for Black Educator Development, Kabakoo Academies, Open Up Resources, Re:Coded, and STEM From Dance––will each receive a grant to support their work, which addresses the education challenges of today through initiatives including diversifying the teaching profession, entrepreneurial job training, assisting aspiring youth in conflict-affected areas to join the digital economy, and providing access to science-based approaches to reading education. These organizations help improve student, teacher, and community outcomes for the most underserved and will receive Zoom technology, volunteer support, and funding to help them scale. The total amount of grant funding is $1 million from Zoom Cares, Zoom’s philanthropic organization.

“We recognize the resilience and tenacity of these six organizations,” said Roxana Shirkhoda, Head of Social Impact at Zoom. “They turned an unprecedented challenge into an opportunity, scaling their reach and deepening their impact via video communications. We are thrilled that for several of these organizations, Zoom Cares will be their first corporate funding partner. We look forward to supporting all six groups and their critical education efforts around the world.”

Education continues to be deeply impacted by the pandemic, and Zoom is invested in supporting students and educators in the long-term. In addition to providing free Zoom access to more than 125,000 K-12 schools as defined by approved domains, Zoom Cares has also provided grant funding to organizations including Education Superhighway, Profound Gentleman, and Teach for All. Learn more about Zoom Cares here.

What Our Community Leaders Are Saying:

“Our Master Innovators program engages students as leaders to reimagine education and to address complex social and economic challenges in their local communities,” said Christina Heitz, Founder & CEO of Cambiar Education. “We are honored to receive a Zoom Innovation award. With it, we plan to grow Master Innovators into a global youth corps of change agents—leaders, creators, and problem solvers—who are prepared to lead transformational change in their schools, communities, and beyond.”

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
ROUNDUP/Studie:  Millionen Tonnen CO2 durch Videokonferenzen einsparbar
18.02.21
Studie:  Video in der Konferenz ausstellen spart viel CO2
04.02.21
LYNX: Zoom Video: Kann die Aktie jetzt wieder durchstarten?
04.02.21
LYNX: Zoom Video: Kann die Aktie jetzt wieder durchstarten?
03.02.21
Zoom Announces Availability of Zoom Rooms ‘Everywhere Workforce’ Innovations
01.02.21
Zoom Video Communications to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2021

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
72
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn