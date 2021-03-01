TELUS is evolving its brand promise and elevating its commitment to drive social change through the power of technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global leader in social capitalism, today TELUS is announcing the evolution of its brand promise, ‘let’s make the future friendly’. Over the last two decades, TELUS’ brand promise of ‘the future is friendly’ has helped Canadians embrace new technologies like 4G LTE, 5G, Fibre, IoT, virtual health and artificial intelligence. As we continue to navigate a global health pandemic and experience significant social change, we want to work together with Canadians to continue to make a positive social impact. By placing an invitation at the heart of our new brand promise -- let’s make the future friendly -- we invite all Canadians to help create a friendlier future with us. Canadians will also see some exciting new changes to the brand’s iconic visual identity in advertising and communications. The lovable critters that Canadians have come to adore over the years will remain, but will appear more natural and authentic allowing their charm and beauty to shine.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: