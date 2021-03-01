TELUS announces new brand promise Let’s make the future friendly
TELUS is evolving its brand promise and elevating its commitment to drive social change through the power of technology
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global leader in social capitalism, today TELUS is announcing the evolution of its brand promise, ‘let’s make the future
friendly’. Over the last two decades, TELUS’ brand promise of ‘the future is friendly’ has helped Canadians embrace new technologies like 4G LTE, 5G, Fibre, IoT, virtual health and artificial
intelligence. As we continue to navigate a global health pandemic and experience significant social change, we want to work together with Canadians to continue to make a positive social impact. By
placing an invitation at the heart of our new brand promise -- let’s make the future friendly -- we invite all Canadians to help create a friendlier future with us. Canadians will also see some
exciting new changes to the brand’s iconic visual identity in advertising and communications. The lovable critters that Canadians have come to adore over the years will remain, but will appear more
natural and authentic allowing their charm and beauty to shine.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
“For 20 years, we have been guided by our brand promise, the future is friendly, as we leverage the power of technology to create positive experiences and meaningful social outcomes for our customers, team members and communities around the world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “The global pandemic and ongoing social injustices have prompted us to reflect on what is truly important, including the values we hold dear. TELUS remains passionate in our commitments to the many stakeholders we serve and more inspired than ever to embrace the incredible accomplishments that are possible when we come together to amplify the good we can do in helping our fellow citizens in need. Our refreshed brand promise, let’s make the future friendly, welcomes everyone to join us as we strive to make the world a better place.”
At TELUS, we believe that our brand is a living embodiment of our values in action. For more than two decades, together with the support of our customers, team members and retirees in Canada and worldwide, TELUS has been driving social change and creating remarkable outcomes around the world for those who need it most:
- Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to charities and grassroots community organizations in Canada and in global communities where we
operate, including $820 million and 1.6 million days of volunteerism. Last year alone, TELUS contributed $85 million -- 5 percent of its pre-tax profits -- in support of charitable organizations
and community programs around the world. Each year, TELUS team members and retirees worldwide volunteer more than one million hours in their local communities and support more than 4,000 charities
and community organizations.
