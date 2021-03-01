KERING Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - February 22 to 26, 2021
Paris, March 01, 2021,
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 22 to 26, 2021 (French only):
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|
Market
(MIC code)
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|13337
|524.0242
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|750
|523.0636
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|22/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|413
|523.1015
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|23/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|12 000
|521.5264
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|15 000
|527.2780
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|3000
|527.0841
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|24/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|2000
|527.1087
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|1 997
|530.6337
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|559
|530.5810
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|25/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|377
|530.5889
|TQEX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|26/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|15 000
|526.8038
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|26/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|3000
|526.7638
|CEUX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|26/02/2021
|FR0000121485
|2000
|526.8306
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|69 433
|525.5789
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2174ca57fb2153da/original/Ker ...
Contact
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com
Attachment
