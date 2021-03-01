 

KERING Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - February 22 to 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 15:12  |  35   |   |   

Paris, March 01, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 22 to 26, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market
(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2021 FR0000121485 13337 524.0242 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2021 FR0000121485 750 523.0636 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2021 FR0000121485 413 523.1015 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/02/2021 FR0000121485 12 000 521.5264 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2021 FR0000121485 15 000 527.2780 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2021 FR0000121485 3000 527.0841 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2021 FR0000121485 2000 527.1087 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2021 FR0000121485 1 997 530.6337 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2021 FR0000121485 559 530.5810 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2021 FR0000121485 377 530.5889 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/02/2021 FR0000121485 15 000 526.8038 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/02/2021 FR0000121485 3000 526.7638 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/02/2021 FR0000121485 2000 526.8306 TQEX
      TOTAL 69 433 525.5789  

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
 https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2174ca57fb2153da/original/Ker ...

Contact

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                            +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy                               +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                 laura.levy@kering.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KERING Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - February 22 to 26, 2021 Paris, March 01, 2021, Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:54 Uhr
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Square, Gamestop, Carnival, Kering, LVMH, BASF, VW, Daimler, Evotec
07:42 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Kering auf 'Buy' - Ziel 630 Euro
07:36 Uhr
JEFFERIES stuft Kering auf 'Buy'
25.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Ziel für Kering auf 550 Euro - 'Market-Perform'
25.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt Kering auf 'Neutral'
22.02.21
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
22.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Kering auf 'Outperform'
22.02.21
Kering: Repurchase of own shares for allocation to free share grant programs for the benefit of employees
20.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 07/21
18.02.21
RBC belässt Kering auf 'Outperform'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.05.20
9
Kering 1 Tag vor den Quartalszahlen im Februar 2018