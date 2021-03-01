Paris, March 01, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from February 22 to 26, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2021 FR0000121485 13337 524.0242 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2021 FR0000121485 750 523.0636 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/02/2021 FR0000121485 413 523.1015 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 23/02/2021 FR0000121485 12 000 521.5264 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2021 FR0000121485 15 000 527.2780 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2021 FR0000121485 3000 527.0841 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 24/02/2021 FR0000121485 2000 527.1087 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2021 FR0000121485 1 997 530.6337 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2021 FR0000121485 559 530.5810 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 25/02/2021 FR0000121485 377 530.5889 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/02/2021 FR0000121485 15 000 526.8038 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/02/2021 FR0000121485 3000 526.7638 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 26/02/2021 FR0000121485 2000 526.8306 TQEX TOTAL 69 433 525.5789

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2174ca57fb2153da/original/Ker ...

