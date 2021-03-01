CDK Global, Inc. Announces Completion of International Business Sale

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) (“CDK” or "CDK Global"), a leading provider of dealer management systems and integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retailing and adjacent industries, announced today it has completed the previously announced sale of the CDK International business (“International Business”) to Francisco Partners.



“We are very pleased that the transaction closed on schedule and appreciate all the efforts made by both companies to successfully complete the sale. I would like to thank all the International Business team members and wish them success in the future,” said Brian Krzanich, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “I look forward to continuing our growth strategy and focus on our North America business.”