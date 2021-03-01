UPDATE -- Sunshine Biopharma Launches eCommerce Store for Its Science-Based Nutritional Supplements

Seekers of the highest quality, science-based nutritional products will enjoy the Nutrition.SunshineBiopharma.com experience where they can easily browse the items listed, place their order and checkout in a streamlined manner. Among the products featured on Nutrition.SunshineBiopharma.com is Essential 9, a tablet containing all 9 essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce on its own. Essential 9 was developed and formulated by Sunshine Biopharma, a pharmaceutical company that has the user’s optimum health in mind. Now more than ever, it is critical to maintain optimal health amidst the global pandemic. Among its many benefits, Essential 9 can help boost the immune system and increase overall health. In addition to Essential 9, Nutrition.SunshineBiopharma.com offers other health promoting supplements including balanced vitamins, individual amino acids, protein, and meal replacement products.

MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a leader in nutrition research and development today unveiled its new eCommerce website, Nutrition.SunshineBiopharma.com . The site boasts over 20 products ranging from essential amino acids and rich protein powders to balanced vitamins and crucial micronutrients. All of Sunshine Biopharma’s nutritional supplements are manufactured and tested in Canada under strict GMP conditions and Health Canada oversight. Some of the products listed on Nutrition.Sunshinebiopharma.com will continue to be available on Amazon.com and Amazon.ca.

"In 2020, eCommerce sales in the US amounted to approximately $374 billion and are expected to reach $476 billion by 2024. We are thrilled to introduce Nutrition.Sunshinebiopharma.com, which allows customers to shop reliable, routinely tested nutritional supplements anytime," said Camille Sebaaly, CFO of Sunshine Biopharma. "Our site will feature a unique assortment of the nutritional products valued by everyone. We are excited for customers to enjoy our fun, interactive features and curations."

About Essential 9

Essential Amino Acids are 9 out of the 20 amino acids required for protein synthesis. Proteins are involved in all body functions – From the musculature and immune system to hormones and neurotransmitters. Like vitamins, Essential Amino Acids cannot be made by the human body and must be obtained through diet. Deficiency in one or more of the 9 Essential Amino Acids can lead to loss of muscle mass, chronic fatigue, weight gain, and weakened immune system. Sunshine Biopharma’s Essential-9 provides a balanced formula of all 9 Essential Amino Acids in free-form, ready to be absorbed. Essential-9 is suitable for everyone: Vegans, Seniors, Dieters, Athletes, and everyone looking to increase their health.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

