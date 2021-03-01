SPS Commerce Fulfillment for SAP S/4HANA Now Available on SAP Store

“Hundreds of businesses using SAP technologies are already using SPS Commerce Fulfillment, and we are delighted to make this proven solution even more accessible by offering it on SAP Store,” said Mark O’Leary, vice president of Marketing at SPS Commerce. “Our EDI solution features native integration with SAP S/4HANA to boost visibility across the supply chain, automate the retail and e-commerce order process, and scale support for businesses of any size. We are delighted to take this next step in our partnership with SAP.”

MINNEAPOLIS, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) today announced that its SPS Commerce Fulfillment solution for SAP S/4HANA is now available on SAP Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. SPS Commerce Fulfillment integrates with SAP S/4HANA and delivers a full-service electronic data interchange (EDI) solution that automates business transactions by supporting any trading partner and any EDI document, including purchase orders, invoices, acknowledgements and credit adjustments.

SPS Commerce Fulfillment for SAP S/4HANA delivers access to thousands of leading retailers, vendors, grocers, distributors, logistics providers and manufacturers. The solution empowers businesses to easily comply with trading partners’ complex order management models, including ship-to-distribution center, ship-to-store and drop-ship, to support retail and online orders. The automated business processes save time and reduce errors by eliminating manual processes associated with extracting, translating and loading order information.

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

SPS is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

