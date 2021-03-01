Registration Now Open For Tribe Public’s Webinar Event “Advancing a Unique Broad-based Vaccine Approach to Fighting COVID-19, Ebola & Beyond” Featuring GeoVax’s CEO & CFO On March 3, 2021

 

Meet with GeoVax CEO David Dodd & CFO Mark Reynolds who will Deliver a Presentation Titled “Advancing a Unique Broad-based Vaccine Approach to Fighting COVID-19, Ebola & Beyond

ATLANTA, GA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announces that Chairman & CEO, David Dodd and CFO, Mark Reynolds will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled “Advancing a Unique Broad-based Vaccine Approach to Fighting COVID-19, Ebola & Beyond”. The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am Pacific/11:30 am Eastern on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at GeoVax2021.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for GeoVax’s management to Tribe Public at http://research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens in the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines can elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. The Company has designed a preventive HIV vaccine candidate to fight against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the commercial markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia; human clinical trials for this program are managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVax’s HIV vaccine is also part of two separate collaborative efforts to apply its innovative gene therapy approach toward a functional cure for HIV.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s events focus on issues that the Tribe’s members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website

http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

Company Contact:
GeoVax Labs, Inc.
investor@geovax.com
678-384-7220

Attachment




