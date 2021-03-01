Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

 

NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) announced today that Steve Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday March 4th, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the video webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and companies that are moving culture across the globe. At the core of WMG's Recorded Music division are four of the most iconic companies in history: Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone and Warner Records. They are joined by renowned labels such as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. Warner Chappell Music - which traces its origins back to the founding of Chappell & Company in 1811 - is one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights spanning every musical genre from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century.

Media Contact:
James Steven
(212) 275-2213
James.Steven@wmg.com

Investor Contact:
Kareem Chin
(917) 579-4556
Kareem.Chin@wmg.com




