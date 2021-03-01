 

Healixa to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021   

Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Holbrook, New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021. 

The second Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 3, 2021, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Healixa’s Chief Executive Officer, Ian Parker in real time.  

Mr. Parker will perform a presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions.  Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Parker will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time. 

Healixa (OTC Pink: EMOR) will be presenting at 3:30 Eastern time for 30 minutes. 

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. 

Here is the unique link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8069737362322078988?source=E ... 

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event. 

About Emerald Organic Products 

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.   

About Healixa Inc. 

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech.  Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech.  The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges. 

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

