Wanda Sports Group Announces Completion of Tender Offer

The Subsequent Offering Period, which commenced on February 1, 2021, expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on February 26, 2021. According to the tender agent for the Offer, at the end of the Subsequent Offering Period, a total of 38,358,038 Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) had been validly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs), excluding 8,215,616 ADSs held by certain associates of Purchaser that are subject to a Standstill Agreement. The foregoing include a total of 18,678,348 ADSs tendered, representing approximately 94% of the outstanding ADSs, excluding the ADSs held by the associates of Purchaser. All tendered Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs have been accepted in accordance with the Offer.

BEIJING, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “ Company ” or “ Wanda Sports Group ”) today announced the completion of the subsequent offering period (the “ Subsequent Offering Period ”) of the tender offer (the “ Offer ”), launched by Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited (“ Purchaser”) on December 23, 2020, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company, with no par value (the “ Class A Ordinary Shares ”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ ADSs ”).

The Company notes that Purchaser has indicated that it is considering options to reduce the number of holders of Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) to below 300 such that the Company can deregister the Class A Ordinary Shares under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Until such time, the Company will continue to be subject to reporting obligations under that Act.

Securities Law Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The solicitation and the offer to buy shares of Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs have been made pursuant to an offer to purchase on Schedule TO and related materials that Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited filed with the SEC on December 23, 2020, as amended. The Company filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to the Offer on Schedule 14D-9 on December 23, 2020, as amended. The Company further filed a Transaction Statement on Schedule 13E-3 with respect to the Offer on December 23, 2020, as amended. Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs and other investors are able to obtain copies of these materials without charge from the SEC through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov ; from MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for the offer, toll-free at +1-800-322-2885 or, if calling from outside at +1-212-929-5500 or from the Company (with respect to documents filed by the Company with the SEC) by going to Company’s website at http://investor.wsg.cn/investor-relations .