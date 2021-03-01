 

Wanda Sports Group Announces Completion of Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

BEIJING, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”) today announced the completion of the subsequent offering period (the “Subsequent Offering Period”) of the tender offer (the “Offer”), launched by Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited (“Purchaser”) on December 23, 2020, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of the Company, with no par value (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company (“ADSs”).

The Subsequent Offering Period, which commenced on February 1, 2021, expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on February 26, 2021. According to the tender agent for the Offer, at the end of the Subsequent Offering Period, a total of 38,358,038 Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) had been validly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs), excluding 8,215,616 ADSs held by certain associates of Purchaser that are subject to a Standstill Agreement. The foregoing include a total of 18,678,348 ADSs tendered, representing approximately 94% of the outstanding ADSs, excluding the ADSs held by the associates of Purchaser. All tendered Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs have been accepted in accordance with the Offer.

The Company notes that Purchaser has indicated that it is considering options to reduce the number of holders of Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) to below 300 such that the Company can deregister the Class A Ordinary Shares under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Until such time, the Company will continue to be subject to reporting obligations under that Act.

Securities Law Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The solicitation and the offer to buy shares of Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs have been made pursuant to an offer to purchase on Schedule TO and related materials that Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited filed with the SEC on December 23, 2020, as amended. The Company filed a solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to the Offer on Schedule 14D-9 on December 23, 2020, as amended. The Company further filed a Transaction Statement on Schedule 13E-3 with respect to the Offer on December 23, 2020, as amended. Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs and other investors are able to obtain copies of these materials without charge from the SEC through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov; from MacKenzie Partners, Inc., the information agent for the offer, toll-free at +1-800-322-2885 or, if calling from outside at +1-212-929-5500 or from the Company (with respect to documents filed by the Company with the SEC) by going to Company’s website at http://investor.wsg.cn/investor-relations.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wanda Sports Group Announces Completion of Tender Offer BEIJING, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Wanda Sports Group”) today announced the completion of the subsequent offering period (the “Subsequent Offering Period”) of the tender offer (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Wanda Sports Group Announces Completion of Initial Tender Offer and Subsequent Offering Period, and Resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and its Independent Directors