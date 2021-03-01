Boxlight Wins Multiple Tech & Learning Awards for Best Remote & Blended Learning Tools

As schools pivoted from in-person to remote and blended learning this past year, technology solutions were key to delivering quality, continuous learning. To celebrate the work of technology providers who stepped up to support this effort, Tech & Learning launched “ The Best Tools for Remote & Blended Learning ,” a new offering in its legacy Awards of Excellence program.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced they are the recipients of multiple Tech & Learning Awards. MimioConnect blended learning platform and MimioSTEM MyStemKits both won Best Remote and Blended Learning Tools in the Primary (K-6) and Secondary (6-12) categories.

Tech & Learning judges deemed products as standouts for helping students, parents, and teachers succeed in these new learning environments. Eligible products included hardware, software, curriculum, security/safety solutions, PD, student information systems, and more. Categories included: Best Remote/Blended Learning Tools for Primary Grades; Best Remote/Blended Learning Tools for Secondary Grades; Best Remote/Blended Learning Tools for Higher Education.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

“We are thrilled to be leading the way with real-world solutions for remote, distance, and hybrid learning in both primary and secondary education,” says Darin Beamish, Boxlight VP of Software. “Both MimioConnect and MyStemKits helps lighten teacher workload while keeping students actively engaged both inside and outside the classroom.”

