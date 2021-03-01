 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (“AgEagle” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UAVS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 27, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon, and had never had a business relationship with the e-commerce giant of any sort. The Company actively contributed to the rumor that it held a partnership with Amazon. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AgEagle, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



