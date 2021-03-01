 

SOL Global Provides Notice of and Background to Litigation Commenced by Lender Seeking $550M+ on $50M 24-Month Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:17  |  60   |   |   

SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today provides notice and background concerning the copycat litigation commenced against it and others by its lender, an offshore hedge fund, which litigation concerns the same issues as the Company’s previously announced U.S. complaint against that lender.

U.S. Complaint

On February 7, 2021, SOL Global initiated litigation in the State of New York against its lender, 1235 Fund LP, an offshore hedge fund and an affiliate of MMCAP Asset Management, seeking declaratory relief that, among other things, this lender is not entitled to be repaid in any property other than cash. Diligent efforts to prosecute this claim are underway, and the lender must respond to the Complaint in March 2021.

The Company is being represented in the litigation by attorney Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP.

The case is SOL Global Investments Corp., et al. v. 1235 Fund LP and MM Asset Management, Inc., Index No. 650858/2021 (Supreme Court, New York).

Background

On July 8, 2019, the Company announced that it had completed a $50,000,000 private placement financing by way of the issue and sale of a senior secured non-convertible debenture ("Debenture"). The Debenture bears interest at 6.0% per annum and will mature on July 5, 2021. A copy of SOL Global’s original press release concerning the Debenture, which clearly states it is a non-convertible debenture, may be viewed at https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/sol-global-completes-50-million- ....

If a specific transaction involving Verano Holdings, Inc. (“Verano”) and Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) had occurred (the “Harvest Transaction”), the lender would have been repaid in shares of either Verano or Harvest, which would have enabled the lender to cover its short position in Harvest and provided the lender with a reasonable premium of return beyond the stipulated 6%. The Harvest Transaction did not close and thus the Debenture is repayable only in cash.

Nevertheless, on February 5, 2021, the lender wrongfully sent a formal notice purportedly electing to receive, instead of cash, 1,730,794 Verano shares then currently owned by the Company (“Old Verano Shares”) (plus an additional amount of shares if the Old Verano Shares were not freely tradeable). On February 7, the lender took the formal position that the Company’s participation in an exchange of Old Verano Shares for New Verano Shares that occurred automatically as a result of Verano’s subsequent going public transaction is a breach of the Company’s obligations under the Debenture and related agreements. Pursuant to that going public transaction, each Old Verano Share previously held by the Company was exchanged for approximately 7.537 New Verano Shares.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOL Global Provides Notice of and Background to Litigation Commenced by Lender Seeking $550M+ on $50M 24-Month Loan SOL Global Investments Corp. ("SOL Global" or the "Company") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today provides notice and background concerning the copycat litigation commenced against it and others by its lender, an offshore hedge fund, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Cerberus and Koch to Acquire PQ Performance Chemicals
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
SOL Global Investments Corp. Finalizes Divestitures of Securities in Bluma Wellness Inc.
08.02.21
SOL Global Provides General Operations Update for February 2021