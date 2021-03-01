SOL Global Provides Notice of and Background to Litigation Commenced by Lender Seeking $550M+ on $50M 24-Month Loan

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global " or the " Company ") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) today provides notice and background concerning the copycat litigation commenced against it and others by its lender, an offshore hedge fund, which litigation concerns the same issues as the Company’s previously announced U.S. complaint against that lender.

On February 7, 2021, SOL Global initiated litigation in the State of New York against its lender, 1235 Fund LP, an offshore hedge fund and an affiliate of MMCAP Asset Management, seeking declaratory relief that, among other things, this lender is not entitled to be repaid in any property other than cash. Diligent efforts to prosecute this claim are underway, and the lender must respond to the Complaint in March 2021.

The Company is being represented in the litigation by attorney Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP.

The case is SOL Global Investments Corp., et al. v. 1235 Fund LP and MM Asset Management, Inc., Index No. 650858/2021 (Supreme Court, New York).

Background

On July 8, 2019, the Company announced that it had completed a $50,000,000 private placement financing by way of the issue and sale of a senior secured non-convertible debenture ("Debenture"). The Debenture bears interest at 6.0% per annum and will mature on July 5, 2021. A copy of SOL Global’s original press release concerning the Debenture, which clearly states it is a non-convertible debenture, may be viewed at https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/sol-global-completes-50-million- ....

If a specific transaction involving Verano Holdings, Inc. (“Verano”) and Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) had occurred (the “Harvest Transaction”), the lender would have been repaid in shares of either Verano or Harvest, which would have enabled the lender to cover its short position in Harvest and provided the lender with a reasonable premium of return beyond the stipulated 6%. The Harvest Transaction did not close and thus the Debenture is repayable only in cash.

Nevertheless, on February 5, 2021, the lender wrongfully sent a formal notice purportedly electing to receive, instead of cash, 1,730,794 Verano shares then currently owned by the Company (“Old Verano Shares”) (plus an additional amount of shares if the Old Verano Shares were not freely tradeable). On February 7, the lender took the formal position that the Company’s participation in an exchange of Old Verano Shares for New Verano Shares that occurred automatically as a result of Verano’s subsequent going public transaction is a breach of the Company’s obligations under the Debenture and related agreements. Pursuant to that going public transaction, each Old Verano Share previously held by the Company was exchanged for approximately 7.537 New Verano Shares.