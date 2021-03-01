Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases the Blister Pack Design for its 8th Tauri-Gum SKU, Golden Raspberry Flavor / Vitamin D3 Infused
Each Piece of Chewing Gum is Infused with 50 Micrograms (“ug”) or 2,000 International Units (“IU”) of Vitamin D3 (“Cholecalciferol”)
NEW YORK, NY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today showcased the Blister Pack design for its 8th Tauri-Gum SKU: Golden Raspberry Flavor / Infused with Vitamin D3 (“D3 or Cholecalciferol”). Each piece of chewing gum is in infused with 50 Micrograms (“ug”) or 2,000 International Units (“IU”) of Vitamin D3. The Company now has 3 distinct, Cannabinoid-Free SKUs of Tauri-Gum to complement its 5 SKUs of CBD & CBG infused products. These 3 complementary Cannabinoid-Free Tauri-Gum SKUs create significant potential opportunities for the Company.
In other news, the Company can confirm that it has increased the CBD and CBG infusion concentrations to 25 Milligrams (“mg”) per piece of chewing gum. This takes effect immediately and is incorporated into the Company’s current large production run (as referenced in its press release, dated: February 10, 2021). For this large production run (currently being completed), the Company has allocated $267,750.
Lastly, the Company continues to experience overall strength and growth in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment. As of this morning, March 1, 2021, the Company received its 5,515th E-Commerce order.
The Tauri-Gum Product Line now consists of 8 distinct SKUs:
[3] Cannabidiol (“CBD”) Infused SKUs:
(i) Color: Red - Pomegranate Flavor (10-25mg)
(ii) Color: Orange - Blood Orange Flavor (10-25mg)
(iii) Color: Blue - Mint Flavor (10-25mg)
[2] Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Infused SKUs:
(iv) Color: Yellow - Peach-Lemon Flavor (10-25mg)
(v) Color: Purple - Black Currant Flavor (15-25mg)
[3] Cannabinoid-Free (Vitamin C + Zinc, Caffeine, Vitamin D3) Infused SKUs:
(vi) Color: Green - Pear Bellini Flavor (60mg Vitamin C + 10mg Zinc)
(vii) Color: Pink - Cherry Lime Rickey Flavor (50mg Caffeine)
(viii) Color: Coral/Gold - Golden Raspberry Flavor (50ug or 2,000 IU)
