Tauriga Sciences Inc. Showcases the Blister Pack Design for its 8th  Tauri-Gum SKU, Golden Raspberry Flavor / Vitamin D3 Infused

Each Piece of Chewing Gum is Infused with 50 Micrograms (“ug”) or 2,000 International Units (“IU”) of Vitamin D3 (“Cholecalciferol”)



NEW YORK, NY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today showcased the Blister Pack design for its 8th Tauri-Gum SKU: Golden Raspberry Flavor / Infused with Vitamin D3 (“D3 or Cholecalciferol”). Each piece of chewing gum is in infused with 50 Micrograms (“ug”) or 2,000 International Units (“IU”) of Vitamin D3. The Company now has 3 distinct, Cannabinoid-Free SKUs of Tauri-Gum to complement its 5 SKUs of CBD & CBG infused products. These 3 complementary Cannabinoid-Free Tauri-Gum SKUs create significant potential opportunities for the Company.